5 family friendly places for local food along the Fife Coastal Path

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When you take the family out for a meal you want to be sure of two things.

Firstly, is there a rounded enough menu that my children (and potentially their grandparents) will enjoy some of the dishes from?

And secondly, am I going to have to spend an arm and a leg just to feed us all?

The Fife Coastal Path offers a vast area to sample local food and drink along and has a variety of venues to pick up from.

With plenty of stunning walks to enjoy along the beautiful 117-mile trail, it can be hard to decide which part of the trail to visit, and where to eat when doing so.

We’ve rounded up some of the best venues to try out when visiting with all of the family.

The Tailend – St Andrews (Cambo Sands to Leuchars stretch)

The Tailend is an award-winning seafood restaurant and takeaway run by the Spink family. Four generations of the family have worked in seafood and the expertise shows.

Fish and chips is the speciality here but there’s the option to choose from a wide selection of fish – there’s even a wet fish counter at the entrance to purchase goods from.

Situated in the centre of St Andrews, this is an excellent pit-stop for refuelling after walking along the Fife Coastal Path, with the option of eating in the restaurant or click and collect for takeaway.

Menu highlights include their Arbroath smokies and hot smoked salmon, alongside traditional fish and chips. Children under 12 eat free on Sundays.

Address: 130 Market Street, St Andrews, KY16 9PD

Cambo Gardens – East Neuk (Elie to Cambo Sands stretch)

Tucked away in the East Neuk, Cambo Gardens is hugely popular with families and those walking this stretch of the Fife Coastal Path pass right through the grounds.

You can happily spend hours exploring the gardens, nature trails (there’s a fairy themed one for younger visitors), and visiting the pigs rootling in the undergrowth.

The café at Cambo is an attraction in its own right, though. Given its green surroundings, it’s apt that this courtyard eatery focuses on vegetarian and vegan dishes.

The menu changes daily and makes use of the garden produce but there’s an exceptional range of home baking, toasties, salads, soups, tortillas and more. Dishes are available to take away or to enjoy in the outside seating (a covered area is available, too).

Address: Cambo Gardens and The Stables Visitor Centre, Cambo Estate, Kingsbarns, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 8QD

KitschnBake – Newport on Tay (Leuchars to Wormit Bay stretch)

The views from this welcoming café over the Tay Bridge to Dundee and the striking V&A make it a popular place to while away the hours.

After a walk along this beautiful stretch of the path, the café’s extensive cake counter has never looked so tempting.

There’s also a great menu that serves up the likes of chilli, baked potatoes and soups served with local Fisher and Donaldson oatcakes. Daily specials include sausage rolls, frittatas or filo tarts of the day.

A dedicated children’s menu includes a great range of hearty dishes and treats. Walkers can also take advantage of the takeaway menu and order picnic boxes and afternoon teas to enjoy along the path.

Address: 16 Boat Road, Newport on Tay DD6 8EZ

The Rhynd Café – near Leuchars (Leuchars to Wormit Bay)

Open Friday to Sunday, this hidden gem is close to the beautiful sandy beach at Tentsmuir Nature Reserve.

There’s an emphasis on local sourcing at this café, with vegetables and salads grown on the farm and jams and marmalade made in house. Alongside a delicious display of cakes, options including cheese boards, granolas made with local berries and a good range of hot dishes. The flaky sausage rolls have gained quite a following!

The Rhynd prides itself on celebrating local suppliers, so walkers can get their energy back with hot chocolate from Pittenweem’s Cocoa Tree, oatcakes from Fisher and Donaldson and even locally produced apple juice from East Neuk Orchards.

Address: Rhynd Farm, Leuchars, Tayport, KY16 0DR

Coorie by the Coast, Limekilns (Limekilns to Burntisland)

A stylish café and hotel in the pretty village of Limekilns, Coorie by the Coast has hard-to-beat views over the Firth of Forth.

Formerly known as The Limekilns Hotel and Bistro, Coorie was opened in 2020 by the second generation of this family business.

Walkers on the Fife Coastal Path might want to start the day with a hearty breakfast or brunch, and the menu includes a great selection of homemade waffles, soups, toasties, mezze and more.

There’s also a tempting display of cakes and an ice cream counter with ten different flavours all made by the local Nelson’s of Culross.

A special children’s menu is available and there’s a playpark just up the road in case youngsters need to burn off even more energy.

For further information on places to eat and drink along the Fife Coastal Path, visit Fife Coastal Path – Food from Fife

Address: 40 Main Street, Limekilns, Dunfermline, KY11 3HL