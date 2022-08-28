Sweet treats: Enjoy Ella Mills’ guilt-free banana and olive oil loaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Sweet treats: Enjoy Ella Mills’ guilt-free banana and olive oil loaf

By Mariam Okhai
August 28 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 28 2022, 10.08am
Ella Mills' banana and olive oil loaf.
Try out Ella Mills' banana and olive oil loaf and enjoy with a cuppa in the morning or afternoon.

With no added sugar, this nutty loaf is the perfect dessert to enjoy without worrying about the extra calories.

Deliciously Ella founder and mum-of-two Ella Mills says this recipe is a winner with her children also.

“I make this recipe all the time for the girls; it’s brilliant and they absolutely love it,” says Ella.

“It’s soft and spongy and the prunes or dates make the loaf lovely and sweet so you really don’t miss sugar, at all.

Although it is perfectly tasty on its own, Ella recommends adding some coconut yoghurt to enjoy it as a pudding also.

This recipe has eight simple steps to follow and with an hour of baking time can be popped in the oven while you make dinner.

Ella Mills’ banana and olive oil loaf

Makes 1 loaf

Ella Mills' banana and olive oil loaf.
Ella Mills’ banana and olive oil loaf.

Ingredients

  • 200g self-raising flour, sifted
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 3 very ripe bananas, mashed
  • 4 tbsp coconut yoghurt
  • 75ml olive oil, plus extra for greasing
  • 1 tsp vanilla bean paste
  • 100g prunes or medjool dates, chopped
  • 1 tbsp ground flaxseed
  • 75g sultanas or raisins

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C, 160 Fan, 350F, Gas Mark 3.
  2. Grease a 900g loaf tin and line with baking parchment.
  3. In a large bowl, mix together the flour and baking powder.
  4. In a separate bowl, mix together the banana, coconut yoghurt, olive oil, vanilla, prunes and flaxseed.
  5. Stir in the sultanas.
  6. Add the banana mixture to the flour and mix well – it will seem dry at first but it will come together.
  7. Pour the mixture into the loaf tin, level out the top and bake for 50-60 minutes, until risen and golden. Test with a skewer – if it comes out clean the loaf is ready.
  8. Leave to cool in the tin for 15 minutes before turning out.
  • How To Go Plant-Based: A Definitive Guide For You And Your Family by Ella Mills is published by Yellow Kite, priced £26. Photography by Clare Winfield. Available August 18.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food & Drink

From left: Chris Hamilton, Dave Macdonald and Stewart Gordon (all from Perth). All pictures by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Gallery: Pints aplenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival in…
0
Left to right is Andrew Chalmers-Gall, husband Alan Chalmers-Gall, Alan's mum Freida Gall and her other son Brian Gall. Pictures by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Gallery: The Fisherman's Beer Festival is back for its 21st event in Broughty Ferry…
0
The Selkie Tapas Tuesdays
Restaurant review: Head to The Selkie in Dundee for Tapas Tuesday where you'll find…
0
Patatas bravas from The Selkie.
7 of the best venues to go to in Dundee for top dining deals
0
From left: Marc Wheelen with his friend Dillon McEwen and Dillon's mum Andrea McEwen are the owners of Leven's pizza truck The Oven Airstream.
Trio bring authentic Italian pizza to Leven with The Oven Airstream food truck
1
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for P&J menu, August 20 Picture shows; Pean and broad bean risotto soup. Ceres PR. Supplied by Ceres PR Date; Unknown
Recipes: Rice up your life by recreating these delicious and simple savoury dishes
dundee spar
Too Good To Go: I paid £3 for Dundee Spar mystery bag - here's…
0
Shopping basket with foods on receipt. Grocery expenses budget, inflation and consumerism concept. 3d illustration; Shutterstock ID 2144658119; purchase_order: ; job:
Cost of living: Readers share their top tips on eating healthier on a budget
0
The tasty macaroni with spinach and salmon dish.
Midweek meal: Macaroni with spinach and salmon is comfort food at its finest
0
Evening telegraph/ Courier Broughty Ferry news CR0029924 G Jennings pics , review of Cillinsons Restaurant in Brown st,Broughty Ferry, run by Stephen Collinson, thursday 5th August.
Broughty Ferry restaurant Collinsons up for sale as owner plans to retire
1

More from The Courier

The Courier monthly energy bill calculator.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
1
A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.
IN PICTURES: Montrose Air Station fly-in is a soaraway success
The RNLI lifeboat at Arbroath Cliffs
Arbroath and Montrose coastguards called out after fisherman stranded on rock at cliffs
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Public disorder Picture shows; Cameron Lorimer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 26/08/2022
Football yob threatened to stab Perth nurses
Zander Smith, six, sitting 'Oor Wullie' style atop his bucket at Broughty Ferry.
Zander, 6, visits Broughty Ferry beach 'every other day' to pick up litter
1
A retro theatrical poster shows the lawyer Utterson observing the Dr. Jekyll undergoing metamorphosis into Mr. Hyde. The play was based on Robert Lewis Stevenson's classic novella of 1886.
Classic tale of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde for Carnegie Hall