Interactive map: Find a foodbank near you in the Dundee and Angus area

By Mariam Okhai
September 9 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 9 2022, 5.42pm
foodbank dundee
Where is your nearest Dundee and Angus foodbank? The Courier's interactive map will be able to help.

With the cost of living crisis showing no signs of slowing down, attention must be turned to ways we can help local foodbanks support those who are struggling.

Reliance on foodbanks and community pantries has increased heavily over the last year, the increase will rise as we venture into the winter months later in the year.

New figures released by the Trussell Trust show 12,751 food parcels were delivered to people in Dundee alone in 2021 to 2022.

Dundee and Angus Foodbank manager Ken Linton (right) and volunteers organise donated food into parcels.

With 53 ongoing food projects in the area, many foodbanks including Dundee and Angus Foodbank have been calling on people to continue donating products to them in these difficult times.

As part of an ongoing project we have created an interactive map which allows you to view the location and details of foodbanks in the local Dundee and Angus area.

Clicking on the icons will show a pop-up containing the address, type, opening hours and information on the way each community food project operates.

How do foodbanks and community pantries work?

Many of the foodbanks work differently, with some offering free or low cost hot meals that can be collected.

Others work as a community larder or pantry where items can be dropped off and picked up by anyone.

Iftekhar Yaqub collects food from Muslim community to donate to local foodbanks.
Iftekhar Yaqub collects food from the Muslim community to donate to local foodbanks.

Some community cafes offer a warm place for people to sit-in and enjoy a warm drink or hot meal.

And for many foodbanks they offer food parcels either by referral through an agency or by calling Dundee and Angus Foodbank directly on 01382 698020.

How can you donate to a foodbank?

Just like foodbanks operate in different ways when giving out food, they also differ when it comes to taking it in.

Through their Facebook pages and websites, foodbanks will regularly update locals on what they require each month to avoid stock overflow.

Free apps such as BankTheFood also links individuals to their local foodbank and alert users to items it is in need of.

Donations can made by buying the items and dropping them off to the foodbank’s collection point.

Posted by Dundee and Angus Foodbank on Friday, 26 August 2022

Alternatively volunteering through helping with packing food parcels and collecting food from supermarket collection points can also help the organisations.

To find out how your local foodbank prefers to receive donations or other ways to help, check their website or contact them using the information in the map.

See our other maps for Fife and Perth and Kinross areas.

