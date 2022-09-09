William Lamb sculpture is greatest Angus art treasure of Queen’s remarkable life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

William Lamb sculpture is greatest Angus art treasure of Queen’s remarkable life

By Graham Brown
September 9 2022, 5.04pm
Friends of William Lamb chairman Norman Atkinson with the portrait of the young Princess Elizabeth. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Friends of William Lamb chairman Norman Atkinson with the portrait of the young Princess Elizabeth. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

It is exquisite in form, capturing the beauty of the young girl destined to become Queen.

And the portrait sculpted by Montrose artisan William Lamb is now the greatest Angus art treasure of Her Majesty’s remarkable life and reign.

Lamb was regarded by many as the premier talent of his time, and arguably Scotland’s finest ever sculptor.

He shunned the limelight, fame and riches his skills could have undoubtedly earned him.

But the Angus-born craftsman who suffered First World War injuries which might have ended his career forged an enduring Royal link.

The Duchess of York, later Queen Mother, commissioned Lamb to create bronze portraits of her daughters, Elizabeth and Margaret.

Princess Elizabeth William Lamb portrait
The stunning sculpture of Princess Elizabeth: Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

And over a three-month stay in London’s Piccadilly, Lamb also finished two portraits of the Duchess herself.

One remains in the Royal collection, but the others are jewels in the crown of the studio he left to his home town.

Cultural gem

Retired Angus Council director Norman Atkinson is the chairman of the Friends group which re-opened the studio this summer.

And he believes the cultural significance of the portrait of six-year-old Elizabeth cannot be understated.

“This is a quite beautiful piece of art and was always one of the real gems in the William Lamb collection,” said Norman.

William Lamb studio
The studio is filled with Lamb’s exquisite work. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“But with the passing of The Queen it takes on an even greater significance as the only Angus portrait of any kind of Elizabeth.

“We have photographs of her as Queen, but there is no other portrait.

“To have been commissioned from William Lamb by the Duchess of York is something very special.

“And it now grows in importance with her passing.”

Tales of London life

Norman added: “I knew David Lamb, who was William’s nephew and apprentice, and he told me about that stay in London.

“The Duchess had tried to commission other artists to create the portraits of her daughters.

“But she was never happy with the quality and eventually sought out a meeting with Willie Lamb.

William Lamb sculpture
Lamb’s portrait of the Duchess of York, later Queen Mother. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“During that time in London he got to know the young princesses so he could create these wonderful pieces.

“They made cups and saucers and he played with them, he became King for the tea parties they had.

“I think the friendship they built up is reflected in the quality of the portraits.

“They really capture the essence of the Duchess and her young daughters.

“These royal portraits set him on a course which – had he followed – would have seen him become a world famous portrait sculptor.”

Instead, Lamb retreated to his home town.

He lived a frugal life and left his work and studio to Montrose when he died in 1951.

Queen’s visit

Norman was fortunate to experience the charm and wit which the artist encountered in the young princess many decades previously.

He was Angus cultural services director during the last official visit of The Queen and Prince Philip to the county in 2004.

“I showed Her Majesty around the Gateway to the Glens museum in Kirriemuir,” said Norman, who became a Deputy Lieutenant of Angus in 2016.

“I remember she was sharp as a tack.

Queen's Forfar visit in 2004.
The Queen’s Forfar visit in 2004.

“She was certainly interested and very knowledgeable.

“She knew Kirrie anyway from the time she had spent in Angus, so it was a privilege to show her round.”

“We were glad to be able to re-open the William Lamb studio briefly this summer.

“And we already had plans to stage an event celebrating his connection with Hugh MacDiarmid.

“I hope we can announce details of that soon and perhaps even more people will be able to enjoy these royal portraits which we are so lucky to have.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Friends of William Lamb chairman Norman Atkinson with the portrait of the young Princess Elizabeth. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Angus welfare rights enquiries soar as council fears 'perfect' poverty storm
Queen Elizabeth pictured days before her death at Balmoral.
Queen's coffin to travel through Tayside and Fife including Kingsway and M90
1
Friends of William Lamb chairman Norman Atkinson with the portrait of the young Princess Elizabeth. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Glamis Castle: Solemnity and gratitude in the Angus place the Queen held dear throughout…
0
Friends of William Lamb chairman Norman Atkinson with the portrait of the young Princess Elizabeth. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
The Queen's childhood: Meet the young girl who made sandcastles at Glamis and loved…
0
Friends of William Lamb chairman Norman Atkinson with the portrait of the young Princess Elizabeth. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Full list of where to pay your respects to the Queen across Tayside and…
1
Friends of William Lamb chairman Norman Atkinson with the portrait of the young Princess Elizabeth. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
LISTEN: A young Queen's letter from Glamis
Mary and Les Craib in the garden of their Forfar home.
60 years of wedded bliss is just the ticket for Forfar couple Les and…
0
Friends of William Lamb chairman Norman Atkinson with the portrait of the young Princess Elizabeth. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Queen's love for dashing Philip at first sight
0
Friends of William Lamb chairman Norman Atkinson with the portrait of the young Princess Elizabeth. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle
Friends of William Lamb chairman Norman Atkinson with the portrait of the young Princess Elizabeth. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Obituary: Queen Elizabeth II - April 21 1926 to September 8 2022
0

More from The Courier

New post boxes will have Queen Elizabeth's insignia as King Charles rails against 'unnecessary…
Friends of William Lamb chairman Norman Atkinson with the portrait of the young Princess Elizabeth. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
Friends of William Lamb chairman Norman Atkinson with the portrait of the young Princess Elizabeth. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation
Friends of William Lamb chairman Norman Atkinson with the portrait of the young Princess Elizabeth. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
The Queen meets Fifer Tricia Marwick
'There was an aura about her': The Queen in the words of Fifers who…
0