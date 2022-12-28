For Food Sake: How one Fife chef went from redundancy to owning his own successful cafe in less than two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
For Food Sake: How one Fife chef went from redundancy to owning his own successful cafe in less than two years

By Maria Gran
December 28 2022, 5.00pm Updated: December 29 2022, 6.13am
Chef Xen Larg of For Food Sake in The Cafe at Number 16 in Aberdour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Chef Xen Larg of For Food Sake in The Cafe at Number 16 in Aberdour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

After starting heat at home business For Food Sake from his own kitchen, Fife chef Xen Larg now has his own cafe and kitchen team.

In the middle of the pandemic, Xen was made redundant from his head of catering job at Scone Palace.

With new jobs few and far between, in January 2021 he turned his house in Dalgety Bay into a production kitchen to start his own business.

“It didn’t go down well with my wife and kids to begin with,” he admits.

“You go through a lot of emotions when you get made redundant.

“But I didn’t want to give up. I had something inside me, it was just something that I had to do for myself.”

With the name For Food Sake, Xen started cooking restaurant quality dishes made to heat at home.

For Food Sake grows

Operating a production kitchen at home proved a challenge, but slowly Xen’s dishes gained traction.

Xen started making For Food Sake heat at home dishes from his own kitchen. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

With the ethos of using quality, local ingredients, his wife Sabrina – a business development manager – helped build the company and brand to reach new clients.

Xen says: “If it wasn’t for her, we certainly wouldn’t be where we are now.

“I’m a professional chef that can make the food taste good. My wife is really the brains behind it all.

“With me working every weekend from the house and doing it all myself, Sabrina and the kids sacrificed a lot to make it happen.

“Even after a full day of cooking, I still had to go and deliver all the food.”

After building a solid local client base, Xen took over The Cafe at Number 16 on Aberdour’s Shore Road in October.

The Cafe at Number 16 on Aberdour’s Shore Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He now offers the heat at home dishes, outside catering and plans to grow the menu and expand opening times.

“Finally I’m out the house and we’ve got our kitchen back. My family’s probably more than delighted by that,” he laughs.

“It got to a point where I was pushing out 20 different main courses and 30 meals a weekend from a tiny kitchen.

“It’s so good to have a professional kitchen again, it feels like I have a purpose.”

Good team of staff and family

From running For Food Sake completely on his own, Xen now has eight staff with him in the cafe.

The For Food Sake kitchen team, Darren Brown, Xen Larg and Kevin Innes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The first few weeks of operating have gone down well with the locals. From high end dishes such as fillet steak medallions with pepper sauce to cottage pies, there’s something for everyone.

“Going from a domestic kitchen to being an employer is quite daunting,” Xen admits.

“I’m slowly gathering a nice team, so I’ll be able to grow the business even further now.

“We’ve been awarded a micro grant to buy a display freezer and will offer our frozen range from inside the café along with heat at home pre-orders.”

“We have plans to offer more daily specials from our Mexican and bistro heat at home menu in the cafe.”

Xen’s specials board will be frequently updated to include dishes from the heat at home menu. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

As well as wife Sabrina, the chef has extra help behind the scenes. While their four-year-old son Zach isn’t very interested yet, their 10-year-old daughter Maya is proving herself.

Maya started charging Xen £5 every time she peeled potatoes, but since the cafe opened she’s stepped out of the kitchen and into the limelight.

“She was in the cafe our first opening week. I turned around and she was at a table with a pad taking their order. She’s certainly got a lot of confidence,” Xen laughs.

“She is amazing for her age and has learned a huge amount through it all, seeing her father not give up. We’ve worked quite hard for what we’ve got.”

For Food Sake in the future

After more than 30 years in the industry, Xen hopes to build something unique in Aberdour.

With the help from Sabrina – who has a background in hospitality and is training their staff – to Business Gateway’s funding expertise, Xen believes he’s on to something.

Now back in a production kitchen, chef Xen is ready to take For Food Sake as far as he can. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

His goal is simply to keep the business running and make it a success. And maybe expand For Food Sake to other areas in the future.

He says: “There’s a nice community spirit in Aberdour, where businesses support each other.

“The hard work’s still underway, but I’ve got a couple of years under my belt and I’ve built quite a following.

“I started with zero – which was daunting in itself – but looking back over the last couple of years, to be where I am now from where we started is unbelievable.

“I have to pinch myself sometimes and realise what’s going on, it’s been quite a rollercoaster.”

