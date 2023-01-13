Comfort Food Friday: Try this super stir fry and ‘let’s hear it for the soy’ this Chinese New Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Comfort Food Friday: Try this super stir fry and ‘let’s hear it for the soy’ this Chinese New Year

By Brian Stormont
January 13 2023, 11.45am
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman

After the fun of Christmas and New Year, the January blues can easily set in. But did you know there’s another party occasion to look forward to at the end of the month?

Chinese New Year kicks off on January 22 – another great excuse to celebrate and enjoy delicious food!

Forget expensive Chinese takeaways – you can make a tasty, healthy stir fry for the whole family for very little cost.

Stir fries are an energy-efficient way to cook as they’re ready in a flash. Plus, you can use up any meat and vegetables lurking in the fridge, including leftovers, and bulk them out with rice or noodles.

One ingredient that isn’t worth scrimping on is the all-important soy sauce.

Not all soy sauces are the same – top quality Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce is slowly matured for several months, resulting in high levels of flavour-boosting umami, meaning a little goes a long way.

It’s additive-free too. Other types of soy sauce (often labelled “light” and “dark”) are chemically or only part-brewed so have no real depth of flavour, just saltiness. It’s the difference between a great dish and a lacklustre dish.

Try this super stir fry and “let’s hear it for the soy” this Chinese New Year.

Easy beef stir fry with noodles

(Serves 4)

Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman

Ingredients

  • 250g egg noodles
  • 200g lean beef rump steak, cut into thin strips
  • 3 tbsp cornflour
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 225g can sliced water chestnuts, drained
  • 1 small red pepper, deseeded and sliced
  • 1 small yellow pepper, deseeded and sliced
  • 1 head broccoli, cut into small florets
  • 4 spring onions, sliced
  • Sesame seeds, to garnish (optional)

For the sauce:

  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • ¼ tsp ginger paste
  • 100ml water
  • 4 tbsp Kikkoman Soy Sauce
  • 2 tbsp brown sugar

Method

  1. Cook the egg noodles according to the pack instructions, then drain.
  2. Toss the strips of beef in the cornflour and set aside.
  3. Meanwhile, prepare the sauce. Put the vegetable oil in a small saucepan set over a medium heat. When the oil is hot, lightly fry the garlic for 1 minute, then add the ginger paste and cook for 30 seconds. Add the water, Kikkoman Soy Sauce and brown sugar to the pan and simmer for 5 minutes or until the sauce begins to thicken.
  4. Keep warm while preparing the rest of the ingredients.
  5. For the stir fry, put the vegetable oil in a wok or large non-stick frying pan and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, quickly stir fry the beef in two or three batches. You want the meat to be crisp on the outside, but not cooked throughout. Transfer the seared beef to a plate.
  6. If the wok has a lot of oil in it, remove all of it except one tbsp. Add the water chestnuts, peppers, broccoli and most of the spring onions and stir fry for a couple of minutes before returning the beef to the wok.
  7. Add the sauce, stir, and allow everything to cook for an additional two minutes before removing from the heat.
  8. Toss through the noodles and serve garnished with the remaining spring onions and sesame seeds, if liked.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food & Drink

Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Perth restaurant Tabla and Crieff's Glenturret Distillery to serve up best of Scotland and…
Head chef, Stephen McLaughlin of Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles.
Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles in Perthshire ranks as best in the UK in…
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Midweek meal: Make a difference with Annie Bell’s healthier planet burger recipe
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Step inside the Perthshire 'pudding room' to see how Simon Howie makes haggis by…
Tonic, on the Nethergate
Dundee bar and restaurant Tonic announces closure amid 'troubled times'
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
St Andrews publican warns South Street shake-up could cost staff their jobs
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
First look: See inside Mearns seafood restaurant Cammies as it reopens under new ownership
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline later this month
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
North Street Dairy: Owner describes emotional decision to sell 104-year-old Angus firm
Black bean brownies Image: Biona
Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies

Most Read

1
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
2
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
3
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Does Broughty Ferry road closure chaos show why Brook Street should be pedestrianised?
4
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Serial Dundee offender told he could drive again despite SIX lifetime bans
5
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
6
Martin Compston told the story on his podcast (Eoin Carey/PA)
Martin Compston reveals why The View frontman Kyle Falconer missed his wedding
7
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Description released of three women suspected of stealing thousands from woman, 83, in Perth
8
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Sonny and Robert Mone were Dundee murderers who left ‘trail of slaughter in their…
9
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
10
Balhousie Care Home, Pitlochry
Worried daughter slams Pitlochry care home as improvement deadline looms

More from The Courier

Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
'Depraved' Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for 'dream'…
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
John Mahon is released by St Johnstone, with return to Ireland expected to follow
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Stage set for Tayside Symphony Orchestra return to Forfar's Reid Hall after three-year Covid…
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Perthshire pensioner's health fears over Covid vaccine allergy
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
National musical treasure Dougie MacLean set for Crieff show
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Ryan Dow: Arbroath have done amazing work off the park and we want to…

Editor's Picks