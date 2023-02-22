Gallery: More than 200 students treated to demonstrations by four Michelin chefs at St Andrews cooking event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four Michelin star chefs came together at St Andrews’ Old Course Hotel to show off their skills and share their knowledge with more than 200 culinary students and apprentices.

From Dumfries and Galloway College in the south to UHI North Highland in the north – including Dundee and Angus College and UHI Perth in between – students gathered in Fife for the Seafood Masterclass yesterday (Tuesday 21).

The day kicked off with a welcome from Old Course executive chef Martin Hollis and Master Chefs of Great Britain chairman George McIvor.

First to share their knowledge were three-star Michelin chef at La Gavroche in London Steven Doherty and 18 at Rusacks head chef Derek Johnstone.

After the demo, students conversed with stallholders from St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company, Seafood from Scotland, The Oysterman Events and others.

Seafood Masterclass teachings

The next masterclass saw Restaurant Andrew Fairlie senior sous chef Russell Plowman and 17-year-old chef Connor Cameron prepare turbot with mussels and locally sourced vegetables.

According to organiser George McIvor, the dish looked like “an absolute belter”.

Russell said: “Doing demos like this is a way to give back to the industry and educate the next generation of young chefs.

“It’s also good to put my name out there and be approachable, so young chefs can ask questions.

“I enjoy coming out of my box – or kitchen – and meeting with potential future employees and inspiring the future generation of chefs.”

And part of the next generation was on stage alongside him, helping with the cooking.

Connor said he’s been to similar events before, but none as big as this.

“I was very nervous coming up to the stage, but Russell kept me right and on track,” he says.

“It feels so good to work at Andrew Fairle, they take good care of you while at work.

“If you’d told me a year ago that I would be where I am today, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

After a street food style lunch boasting many seafood dishes, head chef of UNALOME in Glasgow Graeme Cheevers rounded off the day with his demo.

Inspiration and learning for students

Among the participants were UHI Perth College students Liam Taylor, Julia Burns and Siobhan Campbell. The trio studies professional cookery.

Julia said: “The monkfish demo from Steven and Derek was the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen.

“I’ve tried preparing it myself and it took 30 minutes, it took them three.”

“I was also very impressed by Connor, he’s a great example of how far you can go if you set your mind to it.”

Siobhan continued: “It’s great to be here, it’s so informative and we’re learning lots about recipes and techniques.

“I’ve been to events like this before, but this is the biggest by far. College is very good at giving us opportunities like this.”

Liam added: “It’s great to meet producers and businesses too, as well as learning from the chefs first-hand.”

More pictures from the Seafood Masterclass…