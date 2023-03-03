First taste: Here’s what to order from The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews’ new menu

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With a new Mediterranean offering, we went along to put the menu at The Bridge restaurant in Rusacks St Andrews to the test.

The light and airy restaurant space went through an extensive renovation 18 months ago, as did the Pilmour Links hotel’s two other dining areas 18 and One Under Bar.

The Bridge previously offered British and European dishes, but it’s now shifted its focus to a modern Mediterranean palate under head chef Francesco Boto.

Hailing from central Italy, the new menu clearly reflects his heritage, with inspiration taken from other cuisines too.

Mixing the best of Italian and Scottish cooking and ingredients, The Bridge team hope to bring something different to the historic golf town.

The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews

With its high ceilings, large windows and light interiors, The Bridge is the polar opposite to 18 upstairs. And the new concept fits the atmosphere perfectly.

Looking out over the Old Course and West Sands you’d be forgiven for thinking that you’re gazing over the Balearic, Adriatic or Aegean Sea.

My favourite feature, apart from the giant windows of course, is the greenery stretching across the walls and along the ceiling. It transported me right to a Greek courtyard where I’ve enjoyed many a holiday meal.

The white and blue seats further added to my Greek fantasy, but the golfer portraits on the walls reminded me this is actually St Andrews and there’s no need to get on a plane to enjoy a relaxing meal.

From the moment I set foot in the hotel, the staff were incredibly friendly and welcoming. I was showed to a table by the bay window and saw that as usual, photographer Kim had arrived before me and was setting up his kit.

As well as photographing the tasty dishes, which he often does, he was my late lunch dining companion.

Much to his delight, the kitchen brought us an array of dishes all at once so he could finish his job of capturing them before we tucked in.

The food

We turned our meal on its head slightly, as we had both warm mains and smaller cold antipasti dishes overflowing on our table. So, we started with the larger portions.

I jumped on the Scottish mushroom tortellini with truffle butter sauce (£18) and was not disappointed. The fresh pasta was full of flavour, and packed with lots delicious filling.

There was a strong mushroom taste, beautifully complimented by the creamy sauce which brought the dish together. Kim enjoyed the real depth of flavours here.

On the pasta menu there’s also a risotto primavera with asparagus and broad beans (£12) on offer. Manager Bruce who looked after us said this is his favourite and I can understand why.

It was bursting with flavour and the asparagus added a fresh kick to the dish. The rice was on the firmer side, but it was still a creamy dish and a generous portion.

We then got to the snacks and antipasti, and started off trying the Cerignola green olives (£4). I’ve never liked olives, but I decided to put that aside and be brave. It didn’t pay off for me, but I will say they were large and juicy. Kim did enjoy them though, so take his word on this one.

I was more excited about the panzanella (£7.50), a tomato, bread and onion salad. You’d think grilled focaccia isn’t very exciting, but this dish blew me away. Those croutons tasted so incredible I could eat them with a spoon.

They paired great with the juicy tomatoes and the wild oregano, making this salad incredibly flavourful and fresh. This was an unexpected favourite for me.

Paired with the fresh rosemary focaccia (£5) we tried the fresh burrata (£11.50) based on Bruce’s recommendation. The bread also came with extra virgin olive oil for dipping.

For Kim, the cheese dish had echoes of Greece and the sharpness of the marinated peppers against the burrata made a lovely combination. I preferred the creamy cheese on focaccia, as I found the peppers a bit too sharp and acidic unless hidden under a big lump of cheese.

The focaccia was light and airy with just the right amount of flavour. The edges were a bit dry, but I suspect this was down to us leaving it on the table until the end of the meal, as the inside was soft and perfect for getting the last bit of sauce out of our plates.

Our feast didn’t stop there, we also tried the Margherita sourdough pizza (£9.50). It had a thin crust, which I prefer, and I want to describe it as dense. Not in the hard to chew way, but packed with taste and filling. The tomato sauce was delicious, and there was plenty of it along with the cheese and fresh basil.

We topped it all off with the panna cotta (£7), and while I went in for the main event, Kim dove for the rhubarb on the side. The magic happened when pairing them together though, the tartness of the rhubarb with the creamy vanilla panna cotta. The cantucci on the side also paired well with the rhubarb, and added a nutty flavour to the dessert.

What should I order?

You’re spoiled for choice with The Bridge’s new menu and the relaxed atmosphere, and quality food means you can visit for any occasion.

I’m going with friends: The antipasti and sharing dishes are perfect for this, get a range and try a bit of everything. You could even add a pizza, as they are served with cutters and you can have a slice each.

I’m on a budget: Until Sunday March 5, you can get the Margherita or pepperoni pizzas and the casarecce and bucatini pastas for a fiver. That’s a bargain.

I want to pretend I’m in Italy: You can’t go wrong with pasta, made from Italian egg yolks and flour. I recommend the mushroom tortellini, but for meat eaters both Tuscan pork and n’duja ragu bucatini and beef shin ragu pappardelle sound like winners.

I want what the staff recommend: Manager Bruce shared his favourites with us, start off with fresh burrata and focaccia, go for risotto and top it off with an affogato. Chef Francesco would opt for the crab and samphire linguine.

The verdict

The Bridge has put together a menu full of delicious Italian classics with a Scottish twist, serving up the best of both worlds.

The atmosphere feels relaxed and there are few places you can dine with such a cracking view. With a range of dishes and prices, it means you can tailor your meal to fit your budget and occasion.

I’m already planning what to have on my next visit, and the panzanella is definitely on my list.

Information

Address: Pilmour Links, St Andrews KY16 9JQ

T: 01865 25 6604

W: www.thebridgerusacks.co.uk