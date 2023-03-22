Midweek meal: Try this pulled spiced Scotch beef brisket with vegetables to give your roast a raise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midweek meal: Try this pulled spiced Scotch beef brisket with vegetables to give your roast a raise

By Brian Stormont
Pulled spiced beef brisket can enliven any meal-time. Image: Shutterstock
Pulled spiced beef brisket can enliven any meal-time. Image: Shutterstock

If you want to add variety to a midweek roast, check out this pulled spiced Scotch beef brisket with vegetables.

The combination of chilli flakes and smoked paprika gives the Scotch beef brisket a satisfying kick.

Pulled spiced Scotch beef brisket with vegetables

(Serves 8)

Pulled spiced beef brisket with vegetables. Image: Shutterstock

Ingredients

  • 1 kg Scotch Beef PGI brisket
  • A little olive oil (to brush over the rubbed beef)
  • For the rub:
  • 2 tsp chilli flakes
  • 1 tbsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp coarse ground black pepper
  • 1 tsp salt flakes
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • For the vegetable base:
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 onions, thickly sliced
  • 4 sweet peppers, deseeded and cut in quarters
  • 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 400g can chopped tomatoes
  • 400ml beef or vegetable stock
  • 1 bay leaf
  • Taco shells or rice
  • Soured cream or Greek-style yogurt

For the relish:

  • 2 ripe avocados, peeled and cut into small cubes
  • 2 tomatoes, finely diced
    1 small red onion, finely chopped
  • 1 large red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp coarsely chopped coriander leaf

Method

  1. Score the brisket all over with a sharp knife, or ask the butcher to do it for you.
    Pound together all the rub ingredients in a mortar and pestle then rub this mixture all over the beef. Set aside.
  2. For the vegetable layer, fry the onions gently with the olive oil for about five minutes until softened but not brown.
  3. Add the rest of the prepared vegetables and stir all together for a couple of minutes, add the tomatoes, stock and the bay leaf and bring to the boil.
  4. Brush the meat with the olive oil and brown over a high heat in a heavy-based pan, then sit it on top of the vegetables, cover with the lid, reduce the heat to its lowest setting and cook over a very gentle heat on the hob (or in the oven set at about 160C/140 Fan/310F/Gas Mark 2½ for 3 to 3½ hours.
  5. Check on the liquid levels in the pan from time to time so that it doesn’t boil dry.
  6. Prepare the relish by mixing all the ingredients together in a bowl.
  7. When the meat is ready you will be able to pull it apart into strands using two large forks. Remove the meat from the pan, shred it as described and keep it warm while you check the seasoning of the vegetables, adding salt only if necessary, you shouldn’t need more pepper. If there is too much liquid around the vegetables, boil a little more until the juices are syrupy.
  8. Using either the tacos or some rice as the base, spoon on some of the soft vegetables, then some of the ‘pulled’ beef and top with avocado relish and soured cream or yogurt.

For more midweek meal ideas, check out our archive here.

