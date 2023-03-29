Midweek meal: Try this slow roast lamb shoulder with an anchovy twist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midweek meal: Try this slow roast lamb shoulder with an anchovy twist

Mealtime will get a meaty boost with this lamb recipe, served with onions and peas.

By Brian Stormont
A slow roast shoulder of lamb will delight your diners. Image: Opies
A slow roast shoulder of lamb will delight your diners. Image: Opies

Lamb is the perfect accompaniment to any meal and this slow roasted shoulder will wow the family.

Served with onions and peas, the lamb is stuffed with anchovies for a little bit of a twist.

Sprinkle feta cheese over the cooked meal to delight your audience.

This recipe is from the people behind Opies silverskin cocktail onions.

Slow roast lamb shoulder with onions and peas

(Serves 6-8)

Slow roast shoulder of lamb. Image: Opies

Ingredients

  • 1.5kg lamb shoulder joint
  • 50g anchovies in oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 2 sprigs rosemary
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1kg new potatoes
  • 1 jar Opies Silverskin Onions with Red Wine Vinegar
  • 325g broad beans
  • 300g peas
  • 175ml white wine
  • 100g feta cheese
  • Fresh mint leaves, chopped

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 170C/150 Fan/325F/Gas Mark 3. Place the lamb in a roasting tin and using a knife, pierce the shoulder all over.
  2. Drain the anchovies and cut each fillet into three, then stuff a piece inside each hole along with a sliver of garlic and a few leaves of rosemary.
  3. Season the lamb generously all over and drizzle with oil, then cover with foil and place in the oven for two hours.
  4. Meanwhile halve the new potatoes and silverskin onions.
  5. Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil, parboil the potatoes then add them to the lamb tray, turn the oven up to 200C/180 Fan/400F/Gas Mark 6 and roast for 30 minutes until starting to brown.
  6. Next add the broad beans, peas, white wine and silverskin onions and return to the oven for a further half an hour.
  7. Remove from the oven, crumble the feta cheese over it, scatter over the mint and serve.

Opies Silverskin Onions with Red Wine Vinegar are available from Sainsbury’s 350g RRP from £2. For more midweek meal ideas, click on our archive here.

