Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Fife over the Easter holidays

Many Fife restaurants, food chains and supermarket cafés are offering deals for kids to eat for free or very little over the summer holidays.

So if you want to treat the family to dinner or lunch it doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg.

We’ve had a look at where the offers are locally and have compiled a list of a few of those providing children’s meals for £1 or less.

Terms and conditions may apply so check with individual outlets.

BrewDog

Where – St Andrews

What – One kid’s meal free with every purchase of an adult’s main meal when table is pre-booked using KIDS EAT FREE – EASTER HOLIDAYS option.

The Steadings

Where – Kirkcaldy

What – A free child’s meal with every adult meal purchased from Mondays to Fridays during the holidays.

The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

Where – Kirkcaldy

What – Kids eat free throughout the holidays excluding Saturdays.

Café Inc

Where – Various locations

What – Free holiday lunch provision by Fife Council.

Asda

Where – Glenrothes

What – Kids eat for £1 all year round not just during the holidays.

Dobbies

Where – Dunfermline

What – Kids eat free breakfast with any adult breakfast purchased or free hot meal or lunch box with any adult main course purchased.

Morrisons

Where – Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, St Andrews

What – Kids eat free with any adult meal costing £4.50 or more.

Subway

Where – Cowdenbeath, Cupar, Dunfermline (Hospital Hill, Duloch Park and Kingsgate), Freuchie, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy (Hendry Road and St Clair Street), Leven, St Andrews

What – A free kid’s meal with every footlong sub purchased.

Burger King

Where – Glenrothes, Cupar, Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline

What – Free kid’s King Jr meal with an adult regular meal when using the Burger King app.

If you are venturing further afield we also have lists of where children can dine for free or £1 in Dundee and Perthshire.

