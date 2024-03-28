Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Fife over the Easter holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Fife over the Easter holidays

Our list of local independent, chain and supermarket restaurants and cafés offering great deals on meals for kids.

Lauren Hutchison, manager of The Steadings.
The Steadings, run by Lauren Hutchison, is among those with an Easter holiday kids dining offer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Many Fife restaurants, food chains and supermarket cafés are offering deals for kids to eat for free or very little over the summer holidays.

So if you want to treat the family to dinner or lunch it doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg.

We’ve had a look at where the offers are locally and have compiled a list of a few of those providing children’s meals for £1 or less.

Terms and conditions may apply so check with individual outlets.

BrewDog

Where – St Andrews

What – One kid’s meal free with every purchase of an adult’s main meal when table is pre-booked using KIDS EAT FREE – EASTER HOLIDAYS option.

The Steadings

Where – Kirkcaldy

What – A free child’s meal with every adult meal purchased from Mondays to Fridays during the holidays.

The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

Where – Kirkcaldy

What – Kids eat free throughout the holidays excluding Saturdays.

Treat the kids during the summer for free or very little. Image: Shutterstock.

Café Inc

Where – Various locations

What – Free holiday lunch provision by Fife Council.

Asda

Where – Glenrothes

What – Kids eat for £1 all year round not just during the holidays.

Dobbies in Dunfermline
At Dobbies in Dunfermline kids eat free when an adult buys a main course or breakfast. Image: Shutterstock.

Dobbies

Where – Dunfermline

What – Kids eat free breakfast with any adult breakfast purchased or free hot meal or lunch box with any adult main course purchased.

Morrisons

Where – Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, St Andrews

What –  Kids eat free with any adult meal costing £4.50 or more.

Subway

Where – Cowdenbeath, Cupar, Dunfermline (Hospital Hill, Duloch Park and Kingsgate), Freuchie, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy (Hendry Road and St Clair Street), Leven, St Andrews

What – A free kid’s meal with every footlong sub purchased.

Burger King

Where – Glenrothes, Cupar, Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline

What – Free kid’s King Jr meal with an adult regular meal when using the Burger King app.

Kids’ deals in Dundee and Perthshire

If you are venturing further afield we also have lists of where children can dine for free or £1 in Dundee and Perthshire.

Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Fife over the holidays

Where kids can eat for free or £1 over the summer holidays in Dundee

If you know of any other kids’ meal deals you think our readers would like to know about tell us and we’ll check it out.

More from Food & Drink

The Steadings, run by Lauren Hutchison, is among those with an Easter holiday kids dining offer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Dundee and Angus over the…
The Steadings, run by Lauren Hutchison, is among those with an Easter holiday kids dining offer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 over the Easter holidays in Perthshire
The Steadings, run by Lauren Hutchison, is among those with an Easter holiday kids dining offer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
The Courier Food and Drink Awards winners revealed
The Steadings, run by Lauren Hutchison, is among those with an Easter holiday kids dining offer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
7 of the best money-saving deals to try out on Dundee Eat Week
Fife chocolatier Sophie Latinis outside her shop.
Fife chocolatier went from a single employee to sharing her indulgent creations with the…
The Steadings, run by Lauren Hutchison, is among those with an Easter holiday kids dining offer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Shax Dundee serves up smashing burgers and shakes
The Steadings, run by Lauren Hutchison, is among those with an Easter holiday kids dining offer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
I visited 5 fish and chip shops in and around the East Neuk on…
8
Martin Peel, managing director of Growers Garden, Fife, whose broccoli crisps are now sold in Morrisons and beyond.
Fife Growers Garden broccoli crisps launch products in Morrisons and beyond
Lucy Nicholl is opening Ten57, formerly The Little Green Cafe in Forfar.
Forfar cafe staff 'ecstatic' as former colleague rehires them to work in revamped eatery
The Tayberry in its new location at Tay Square in Dundee.
Dundee's The Tayberry enjoys a 'mythical' reputation - but has its latest move come…

Conversation