Fife dad still awaiting physio appointment months after stroke left him without use of one arm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Fife dad still awaiting physio appointment months after stroke left him without use of one arm

By Dawn Donaghey
July 29 2022, 5.53am
Physiotherapy is an important part of rehabilitation after a stroke.
Physiotherapy is an important part of rehabilitation after a stroke.

When John Murray from Anstruther suffered a stroke in May he lost the use of his arm and some speech.

John, 67, is determined to get back to full health as soon as possible.

Yet, almost three months on, he says he has not had any physiotherapy or received an appointment to help his rehabilitation.

Dad-of-two John and his family fear the delay will impact his overall recovery and long-term physical ability.

Ninewells Hospital in Dundee
John was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after he suffered a stroke in May.

John explains: “I had a stroke on May 24 and was in Ninewells Hospital for three days. I saw a physio team on two of the days I was there.

“They asked me if I was interested in follow-up physio in St Andrews and I said yes.

“I’ve been waiting more than nine weeks. I’ve had no word, I have phoned to see what is happening and they’ve told me I’m on the list.

‘This type of injury should be treated quickly’

“I’m concerned because a stroke injury is a brain injury and it has to be acted on quickly for the brain to respond.

“It’s not like a muscle injury which can repair itself. It might be a case of by the time I get seen I’ve missed the boat for it to do any good.”

John continues: “I couldn’t speak after I had the stroke and the right hand side of my face dropped. There’s still not a lot of movement there.

“I lost the use of my right arm and hand. It has come back a bit but I do get a bit of pain in the arm.

“It would have been good to have professional advice and the correct exercises to help.”

While his speech has returned, John is disappointed that he’s yet to receive any appointment for physiotherapy.

“My GP has been in touch and the chest, heart and stroke nurse at Windygates has. But I’ve had no word about the physio.”

Online exercises

John, an avid fly fisherman, is keen to get back to being active.

“My walking is slightly affected and I go for a short walk each day but not much more.

“I’ve looked online for exercises to improve things but it is frustrating always looking at the letterbox waiting for the appointment to come.”

Physiotherapy exercises are essential for rehabilitation after a stroke.

A spokesperson for the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership says: “Like a number of services, the waiting times for physiotherapy are currently longer than they were prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Many services across the NHS were halted for periods early in the pandemic to care for the significant increase in unwell patients who required treatment.

New initiatives

“Across a number of specialities, including physiotherapy, we are taking forward new initiatives to help us increase capacity with the aim of shortening the length of time patients wait to be seen.

“We are following national guidance to help us prioritise patients to ensure that those with the greatest clinical need can be seen at the earliest possible stage.”

Track waiting times in your area

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]