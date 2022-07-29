Tradesman discovers piece of Perth history hidden inside a wall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tradesman discovers piece of Perth history hidden inside a wall

By Rob McLaren
July 29 2022, 5.55am
Electrical contractor Billy Sinclair with his discovery as he renovates a historic Perth building.
An electrician running a cable in a Perth building couldn’t believe the the piece of history he discovered inside a wall.

Billy Sinclair is working on the £1m transformation of the former British Linen Bank building in South Methven Street into a dental facility.

He was having difficulty running the cable down a wall cavity in one of the upstairs rooms of the B-listed building.

He said: “I cut out a hole in the wall to find out why.

“I couldn’t believe the cable was being jammed by three rolls of tram tickets.

“One was very badly damaged and really tatty, but the other two were pretty much as new.”

The 1d Service Perth and District Tramways tickets were for the route between the Station Entrance and Cherrybank, which is a mile southwest of the town centre.

They date from the turn of the 20th century.

Billy said: “No one knows why they would have been put there in the first place. It’s a bit of a mystery.

One of the Perth tram tickets from the roll.
“We believe this part of the building was a restaurant at one time, but that wouldn’t explain why so many penny tram tickets were hidden away.”

The electrical contractor also found an Australian bank receipt during his renovations, a more expected find in the former bank.

The tram tickets are being offered to Perth Museum.

History of Perth and District Tramways

The Tramways company was founded in 1895, in the era of horse-drawn carts.

Around 6,000 passengers boarded the trams within the first week.

The business was bought by the local council in 1903 at a cost of £21,800.

Within two years, horses were replaced by five miles of electrified lines.

However, it didn’t prove to be a sound investment. By 1925, debts had soared to £30,000 as cars and buses provided intense competition.

Archive pic of Perth and District Tramways.
The final tram ran in 1929 and the tramlines to a number of the terminals in and around Perth were ripped up within the year.

The renovation work is being undertaken for Clyde Munro Dental Group.

In partnership with Dentsply Sirona, the firm will open a dental clinic and state-of-the-art teaching centre in August.

Clyde Munro’s chief operations officer Fiona Wood said: “This is truly a unique and fascinating find.

“It is testament to the skill of Billy to have preserved the artefacts while carrying out his renovations.”

