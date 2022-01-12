Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Property

PROPERTY: East Neuk townhouse near waterfront a £200k restoration project

By Jack McKeown
January 12 2022, 4.05pm Updated: January 13 2022, 9.18am
Post Thumbnail

A three-bedroom house near the waterfront in Cellardyke is on sale for £200,000.

The only catch is the Ellice Street home is in a rundown state and needs full refurbishment.

The three-storey stone house at 2 Ellice Street is in a fantastic location. Just one street back from the waterfront, it’s a few moments’ walk from Anstruther’s bustling Shore Street with its shops, pubs, cafes and award winning fish & chip shop.

The beach and the Fife Coastal path are also just a few steps away.

Ellice Street is a cul-de-sac with the only traffic coming from people who live there, making it a quiet and private spot.

Ellice Street home has spacious interior

The ground floor has a lounge which leads through to a dining area and then to a kitchenette. The ground floor has a utility room and a WC.

To the front of the house at first floor level is the main bedroom. This has a small dressing room off with a window to the front. It also has a larger room to the rear which could make a study or be converted into an en suite bathroom.

Also at first floor level is a family bathroom and a second bedroom. The stairs carry on to attic level where there is a spacious landing and another bedroom. The upper levels have views across rooftops to the sea.

At the rear is a small courtyard. Meanwhile, to the front of the house across the lane is a garden. Many of the neighbouring properties have created off street parking areas here and there is certainly scope for a driveway.

With the roof structure exposed in the attic, bathrooms and kitchens at the end of their lifespan, tired wallpaper and floorcoverings, and original windows requiring replacement, 2 Ellice Street is badly in need of a full programme of renovation works.

With its stone structure, impressive amounts of internal space, and superb location it has the potential to be transformed into a show-stopping family home.

Number 2 Ellice Street is on sale with Fife Properties for offers over £200,000. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]