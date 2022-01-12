PROPERTY: East Neuk townhouse near waterfront a £200k restoration project

A three-bedroom house near the waterfront in Cellardyke is on sale for £200,000.

The only catch is the Ellice Street home is in a rundown state and needs full refurbishment.

The three-storey stone house at 2 Ellice Street is in a fantastic location. Just one street back from the waterfront, it’s a few moments’ walk from Anstruther’s bustling Shore Street with its shops, pubs, cafes and award winning fish & chip shop.

The beach and the Fife Coastal path are also just a few steps away.

Ellice Street is a cul-de-sac with the only traffic coming from people who live there, making it a quiet and private spot.

Ellice Street home has spacious interior

The ground floor has a lounge which leads through to a dining area and then to a kitchenette. The ground floor has a utility room and a WC.

To the front of the house at first floor level is the main bedroom. This has a small dressing room off with a window to the front. It also has a larger room to the rear which could make a study or be converted into an en suite bathroom.

Also at first floor level is a family bathroom and a second bedroom. The stairs carry on to attic level where there is a spacious landing and another bedroom. The upper levels have views across rooftops to the sea.

At the rear is a small courtyard. Meanwhile, to the front of the house across the lane is a garden. Many of the neighbouring properties have created off street parking areas here and there is certainly scope for a driveway.

With the roof structure exposed in the attic, bathrooms and kitchens at the end of their lifespan, tired wallpaper and floorcoverings, and original windows requiring replacement, 2 Ellice Street is badly in need of a full programme of renovation works.

With its stone structure, impressive amounts of internal space, and superb location it has the potential to be transformed into a show-stopping family home.

Number 2 Ellice Street is on sale with Fife Properties for offers over £200,000.