Home Lifestyle Property

Inside Property: 5 of the best apartments in Tayside and Fife

By Jack McKeown
April 21 2022, 9.36am
Post Thumbnail

Flats are often seen as the poorer cousins of houses. Yet that’s far from the case. We look at five flats anyone would be proud to live in.

Beach penthouse

Located right on the beachfront in Arbroath, this penthouse apartment has views you’ll never tire of.

Spread over two storeys, it has three-bedrooms including an en suite master. The living room has a striking double height window and a mezzanine level. A balcony is accessed from either the lounge or the master bedroom and is a terrific outdoor space.

It’s hard to think of anywhere else you could buy a three-bedroom flat with these views for just £240,000. 

Broughty Ferry luxury

Forming part of a stunning arts and crafts mansion, 4 Aystree is a luxurious top floor and attic flat.

The living room and kitchen enjoy excellent views over the river Tay, while the stunning master suite occupies the full attic level.

There are two more bedrooms and a utility room. Aystree – the name is “Tay Street” with the first and last letters removed – is just a five minute walk from central Broughty Ferry and its bars and restaurants.

It’s on sale for offers over £410,000.

Good Crieff

This handsome Victorian villa has been split into six large flats. Number 2 is a ground floor apartment with two double bedrooms.

A particular feature is the enormous living room which measures more than 23 feet by 30 feet. It has two huge bay windows along with lots of original features such as ornate cornicing.

The Strathearn Terrace flat enjoys a private garden and has off street parking. Crieff’s High Street is just a short stroll away.

It’s on sale for offers over £260,000. 

Dunfermline duplex

This beautiful apartment forms part of one of Dunfermline’s most exclusive residential developments. A handsome Victorian mansion house has been extended and subdivided to create a development of luxurious homes.

Spread over two floors, the apartment has three double bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms. The master bedroom has an infrared sauna and a dressing room. The stunning lounge has a real sense of grandeur. There is even a conservatory which enjoys views across the town.

The flat at St Leonards Hill is on sale for offers over £375,000

Dundee penthouse

This three bedroom penthouse forms part of what was once Dundee Royal Infirmary. One of Dundee’s most handsome buildings, it sits on the edge of the city centre. Its elevated height means there are fantastic views across the River Tay.

This three bedroom flat occupies the top floor. A superb lounge has its own corner turret to enjoy the vista from. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a dressing room. Two more bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchen complete the accommodation.

Number 58 Regents House, Smillie Court is on sale for offers over £249,500.

