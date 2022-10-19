5 of the best Tayside and Fife cottages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Property

5 of the best Tayside and Fife cottages

By Jack McKeown
October 19 2022, 10.33pm Updated: October 20 2022, 9.07am
This pretty cottage is in the beautiful little Fife village of Star. Image: Zoopla.
This pretty cottage is in the beautiful little Fife village of Star. Image: Zoopla.

They emanate warmth, comfort and they make you feel welcome. We pick five of our favourite Tayside and Fife cottages.

Star

This cottage in Star has a fantastic village location. Image: Zoopla.

Surrounded by woods and farmland, Star is one of the loveliest villages in Fife. This traditional cottage has been extended and internally remodelled.

The open plan living room/kitchen has a wood burning stove. Image: Zoopla.

With four bedrooms, including one tucked into the attic, there’s plenty of space for a growing family. The open plan kitchen and living room is a kept warm by a modern wood burning stove.

The large suntrap back garden looks out over fields. It’s on sale for o/o £265,000. 

Glenlyon

This cottage is in beautiful Glen Lyon. Image: TSPC.

The longest, loneliest and loveliest glen in Scotland is how Sir Walter Scott described Glen Lyon.

This end terraced cottage is a fantastic base to explore some of Scotland’s most remote and rugged scenery.

Living room. Image: PSPC.

Three bedrooms share a family bathroom and there is a living room and kitchen.

As you might expect, the front and back garden both have outstanding views.

The garden has excellent views along Glen Lyon. Image: TSPC.

It’s on sale for o/o £159,950. 

Gleneagles

This cottage is next to Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Zoopla.

If you’re a golf lover this cottage could be ideal for you. The extended and modernised home is in Gleneagles Village. One of Scotland’s best golf courses is on the doorstep – and so is one of its finest hotels.

The interior has been renovated to a very high standard. Image: Zoopla.

There are two sitting areas, a dining section and a modern kitchen. The main living room is warmed by a wood burning stove set into a granite surround.

Four double bedrooms are paired with three en suite bathrooms and rooftop solar panels help with running costs.

The living room has a wood burning stove. Image: Zoopla.

The rear garden has decking to enjoy summer evenings from. It also backs on to the Centenary Golf Course.

Luxury and location come at a price, of course, and the sellers are asking for o/o £595,000 for the cottage. 

Montrose

This cottage is on sale for just £45,000. Image: Zoopla.

Can’t quite stretch to £600,000 for the Gleneagles house above? Then this little cottage near Montrose could be for you.

Located in the village of Hillside, the end-terraced home is on sale for the bargain price of just £45,000. 

The interior needs some work. Image: Zoopla.

Of course it needs a bit of work to bring it up to modern standards. And with just a bedroom, kitchen/living room and bathroom it’s pretty tiny. But there are gardens and it’s in a very nice location.

With a little bit of money, time and effort it could be a fantastic first buy, retirement home or holiday bolthole.

Lundie

This cottage near Lundie is great for outdoors lovers. Image: TSPC.

Sitting in a large plot in the hamlet of Lundie, just outside Dundee, Kirk Farm Cottage enjoys country living within easy reach of the city.

Its three bedrooms include an en suite master with walk-in dressing room. A highlight is the impressive lounge with its vaulted ceiling, skylight windows and log burning stove.

The living room has a vaulted ceiling. Image: TSPC.

A double garage has an electric door and a floored mezzanine level that would make a good home office.

The garden has a patio, decking and a summerhouse with power and light.

It’s on sale for o/o £430,000. 

 

