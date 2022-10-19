5 of the best Tayside and Fife cottages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

They emanate warmth, comfort and they make you feel welcome. We pick five of our favourite Tayside and Fife cottages.

Star

Surrounded by woods and farmland, Star is one of the loveliest villages in Fife. This traditional cottage has been extended and internally remodelled.

With four bedrooms, including one tucked into the attic, there’s plenty of space for a growing family. The open plan kitchen and living room is a kept warm by a modern wood burning stove.

The large suntrap back garden looks out over fields. It’s on sale for o/o £265,000.

Glenlyon

The longest, loneliest and loveliest glen in Scotland is how Sir Walter Scott described Glen Lyon.

This end terraced cottage is a fantastic base to explore some of Scotland’s most remote and rugged scenery.

Three bedrooms share a family bathroom and there is a living room and kitchen.

As you might expect, the front and back garden both have outstanding views.

It’s on sale for o/o £159,950.

Gleneagles

If you’re a golf lover this cottage could be ideal for you. The extended and modernised home is in Gleneagles Village. One of Scotland’s best golf courses is on the doorstep – and so is one of its finest hotels.

There are two sitting areas, a dining section and a modern kitchen. The main living room is warmed by a wood burning stove set into a granite surround.

Four double bedrooms are paired with three en suite bathrooms and rooftop solar panels help with running costs.

The rear garden has decking to enjoy summer evenings from. It also backs on to the Centenary Golf Course.

Luxury and location come at a price, of course, and the sellers are asking for o/o £595,000 for the cottage.

Montrose

Can’t quite stretch to £600,000 for the Gleneagles house above? Then this little cottage near Montrose could be for you.

Located in the village of Hillside, the end-terraced home is on sale for the bargain price of just £45,000.

Of course it needs a bit of work to bring it up to modern standards. And with just a bedroom, kitchen/living room and bathroom it’s pretty tiny. But there are gardens and it’s in a very nice location.

With a little bit of money, time and effort it could be a fantastic first buy, retirement home or holiday bolthole.

Lundie

Sitting in a large plot in the hamlet of Lundie, just outside Dundee, Kirk Farm Cottage enjoys country living within easy reach of the city.

Its three bedrooms include an en suite master with walk-in dressing room. A highlight is the impressive lounge with its vaulted ceiling, skylight windows and log burning stove.

A double garage has an electric door and a floored mezzanine level that would make a good home office.

The garden has a patio, decking and a summerhouse with power and light.

It’s on sale for o/o £430,000.