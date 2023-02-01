5 of the best Dundee, Fife and Angus coastal properties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Property

5 of the best Dundee, Fife and Angus coastal properties

By Jack McKeown
February 1 2023, 4.20pm
This coastal property is in Broughty Ferry. Image: Verdala.
This coastal property is in Broughty Ferry. Image: Verdala.

Looking for a property you can walk to the beach from? Then check out our top five coastal properties.

St Andrews

This coastal property in St Andrews comes with a £1.8m price tag. Image: Rettie.

This stunning house in St Andrews is right around the corner from East Sands Beach.

Abbey Cottage is a B listed house in a walled garden that has been remodelled by its current owners.

Backing on to the 12th Century abbey walls, it’s steeped in the history of the ancient Fife town.

The four bedroom house has three bathrooms, three public rooms and a library.

The house has been beautifully renovated. Image: Rettie.

Despite its central location, the high walled gardens offer superb privacy and seclusion.

It features a high end interior with designer radiators, a bespoke kitchen, wood burning stove and a copper bathtub.

Of course, such a spectacular property in the heart of St Andrews is going to come with a hefty price tag.

Rettie are selling it for o/o £1.8 million. 

Crail

This coastal property is in the East Neuk village of Crail. Image: Thorntons.

Just along the coast from St Andrews is the lovely East Neuk village of Crail. This spacious maisonette is barely a stone’s throw from the beach.

Forming part of the historic B listed Denburn House, the main door flat has a large living room that catches the sun through its south facing windows.

There’s a dining kitchen, a double bedroom and a single bedroom or study.

The flat has a large and bright living room. Image: Thorntons.

The flat has a private courtyard garden that can be accessed from the kitchen and the single bedroom/office.

Crail’s cafes and pubs are a short stroll away, as is its beach and the Fife Coastal Path.

Thorntons are selling 1a Denburn House for o/o £300,000. 

Broughty Ferry

This ground floor flat is close to the River Tay in Broughty Ferry. Image: Verdala.

This outstanding ground floor flat (also see main image) forms part of a former mansion in Broughty Ferry.

It has beautiful views of the River Tay from its large windows. The waterfront is just a minute’s walk away and central Broughty Ferry is also close at hand.

The flat has a large lounge with wonderful views, a kitchen with a breakfast bar, shower room and two spacious double bedrooms.

The living room enjoys views over the Tay. Image: Verdala.

The flat has partial double glazing and gas central heating. Externally there are well maintained communal garden grounds as well as residents’ parking and a private single garage.

Verdala are selling 2 Forbes Court for o/o £270,000. 

Dalgety Bay

This modern flat in Dalgety Bay has fantastic sea views. Image: Your Move.

Forming part of a modern block of flats this two-bedroom unit is on the waterfront in the West Fife town of Dalgety Bay.

There are fantastic sea views from the living room and kitchen windows. A balcony offers outdoor space to enjoy the outlook from.

The flat in Dalgety Bay has a balcony to enjoy sea views from. Image: Your Move.

Indeed, it enjoys views over all three of the Forth bridges.

The modern interior is in move-in condition and the master bedroom has an en suite shower room.

Your Move are selling the flat for o/o £250,000. 

Lunan Bay

Hawkhill House is an outstanding coastal property in Lunan Bay. Image: Savills.

Hawkhill House is a substantial home on the Angus coast near Lunan Bay.

Built from from local red sandstone, the former farmhouse dates from 1848. It still retains many of its original features such as cornicing and wood panelled doors.

With five bedrooms, three reception rooms and more than an acre of land it’s one of the biggest coastal properties in the area.

One of Angus’s finest beaches, Lunan Bay, is a short walk away.

Hawkhill House is on sale with Savills for o/o £490,000. 

