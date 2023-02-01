5 of the best Dundee, Fife and Angus coastal properties

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Looking for a property you can walk to the beach from? Then check out our top five coastal properties.

St Andrews

This stunning house in St Andrews is right around the corner from East Sands Beach.

Abbey Cottage is a B listed house in a walled garden that has been remodelled by its current owners.

Backing on to the 12th Century abbey walls, it’s steeped in the history of the ancient Fife town.

The four bedroom house has three bathrooms, three public rooms and a library.

Despite its central location, the high walled gardens offer superb privacy and seclusion.

It features a high end interior with designer radiators, a bespoke kitchen, wood burning stove and a copper bathtub.

Of course, such a spectacular property in the heart of St Andrews is going to come with a hefty price tag.

Rettie are selling it for o/o £1.8 million.

Crail

Just along the coast from St Andrews is the lovely East Neuk village of Crail. This spacious maisonette is barely a stone’s throw from the beach.

Forming part of the historic B listed Denburn House, the main door flat has a large living room that catches the sun through its south facing windows.

There’s a dining kitchen, a double bedroom and a single bedroom or study.

The flat has a private courtyard garden that can be accessed from the kitchen and the single bedroom/office.

Crail’s cafes and pubs are a short stroll away, as is its beach and the Fife Coastal Path.

Thorntons are selling 1a Denburn House for o/o £300,000.

Broughty Ferry

This outstanding ground floor flat (also see main image) forms part of a former mansion in Broughty Ferry.

It has beautiful views of the River Tay from its large windows. The waterfront is just a minute’s walk away and central Broughty Ferry is also close at hand.

The flat has a large lounge with wonderful views, a kitchen with a breakfast bar, shower room and two spacious double bedrooms.

The flat has partial double glazing and gas central heating. Externally there are well maintained communal garden grounds as well as residents’ parking and a private single garage.

Verdala are selling 2 Forbes Court for o/o £270,000.

Dalgety Bay

Forming part of a modern block of flats this two-bedroom unit is on the waterfront in the West Fife town of Dalgety Bay.

There are fantastic sea views from the living room and kitchen windows. A balcony offers outdoor space to enjoy the outlook from.

Indeed, it enjoys views over all three of the Forth bridges.

The modern interior is in move-in condition and the master bedroom has an en suite shower room.

Your Move are selling the flat for o/o £250,000.

Lunan Bay

Hawkhill House is a substantial home on the Angus coast near Lunan Bay.

Built from from local red sandstone, the former farmhouse dates from 1848. It still retains many of its original features such as cornicing and wood panelled doors.

With five bedrooms, three reception rooms and more than an acre of land it’s one of the biggest coastal properties in the area.

One of Angus’s finest beaches, Lunan Bay, is a short walk away.

Hawkhill House is on sale with Savills for o/o £490,000.