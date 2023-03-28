5 of the best luxury homes under £500k in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire

Looking for a house that’s extra special? Here is our pick of the best luxury homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire for £500,000 or less.

Dundee

Immaculately presented, this luxury home on the northern edge of Dundee has a beautiful interior and plenty of space.

With five bedrooms, six public rooms and four bathrooms even the largest of families will fit in here.

They’ll be living in luxury too. Painted in Farrow & Ball colours, there’s soft-sheen micro-cement flooring in the main living areas and accent lighting throughout.

The high end kitchen has quartz worktops and Smeg appliances. The main home has four bedrooms and five spacious public rooms. Meanwhile the double garage has been converted into a self-contained annex with its own living room, bedroom and shower.

The house is on Emmock Lane and is on sale with Remax for offers over £460,000.

Upper Largo

From the front this pretty home in the lovely Fife village of Upper Largo looks like a modest little cottage.

Looks can be deceiving, however, and the house utilised its sloping site, dropping to three storeys at the rear.

It was rescued from a near-derelict state by its owner and has been renovated into a three bedroom luxury home in one of Fife’s most charming locations.

While the cottage’s traditional heritage has been respected there are luxury touches such as the frameless glass balustrades on the internal staircase.

The living room has a feature stone wall, wood burning stove, a picture window and exposed ceiling beams.

The bathrooms have luxury fittings and the quality kitchen has a central island and dining bar.

It’s on sale with Your Move for offers over £325,000.

Auchterarder

This five bedroom home in Auchterarder has a stunning conservatory at its heart.

Electric gates open onto a large driveway with space for several cars. Inside there’s a newly fitted kitchen and a lounge with a fireplace. There are five bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms and dressing areas.

The fantastic conservatory has a multifuel stove which makes it a room that can be used all year round.

Externally there’s a large enclosed garden with stone boundary walls.

The house on Hunter Street, Auchterarder is on sale with Next Home for offers over £475,000.

Arbroath

Situated in the west end of Arbroath this four bedroom home has been nicely done up inside.

Featuring four bedrooms, a bright lounge, modern bathroom and WC, and a family room that’s open plan to a modern kitchen, it’s in move-in condition.

There is quality Karndean flooring, and the living room has a gas fireplace set in a stone inlay.

The kitchen has double ovens and an archway opens it to the dining room.

There are front and rear gardens, and a shared driveway leads to a garage.

The house on Viewfield Road in Arbroath is on sale with Yopa for offers over £300,000.

Auchtermuchty

In a tranquil, rural location just outside Auchtermuchty, Balquhidder Cottage has been wonderfully renovated inside.

The kitchen has a central island and is warmed by a modern wood burning stove. The luxury home features four bedrooms, two of which are en suite.

The living room is upstairs, taking full advantage of the countryside views. It features another wood burner and has a balcony that’s ideal for warm days.

There’s a home office and the garage and workshop have a studio above. A large garden backs onto open countryside.

Balquhidder Cottage, near Auchtermuchty is on sale with Thorntons for offers over £425,000.