Converted stable in Dundee’s West End is TSPC’s most popular home in May

TSPC has revealed its top 10 most popular properties in May.

A former stable block that has been converted into a small but stylish home in Dundee’s West End was the most-viewed property.

Broughty Ferry remained one of the most sought after locations. Carnoustie was also popular, featuring three properties in the top 10.

A diverse range of properties made up the list, including a detached mews-style home and a superb period villa with five reception rooms.

Prices ranged from £180,000 to £825,000, with the average price standing at £406,500.

TSPC manager Lynne Hill said: “Demand was strong in May with a total of 234 new properties listed and 150 properties sold on tspc.co.uk. The median selling time reduced by 4 days compared to April 2023 with the average selling time sitting at only 14 days.

“Properties sold with TSPC solicitor estate agents achieved on average 2.5% above their Home Report Valuations in May 2023 and 13% of all properties sold went to a closing date.

“Looking at the homes listed in the top ten, unusual and high-end houses continue to generate interest amongst TSPC visitors.”

The top 10 most popular TSPC properties in May are:

1. Dundee

Price: Offers over £220,000

Status: Active

Securing the top position for May with over 14,000 views is this stylish detached dwelling in the heart of Dundee’s vibrant West End.

Originally the stables of nearby Magdalen House, this unique home offers a flexible mews-style layout and is move-in ready. The open plan lounge/dining/living room features a designer staircase leading to an upper mezzanine level with glass balustrade and oak treads.

The upper level boasts a spacious double bedroom with a glazed roof light, while an additional double bedroom and a bathroom are located on the ground level. Outside, there’s a private stone-walled garden with a monobloc patio and astroturf lawn, along with a small garden shed.

2. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £825,000

Status: Active

In second place is this Broughty Ferry property which maximises space and natural light, offering expansive rooms with high ceilings and a tasteful blend of period charm and modern design.

With five reception rooms, including a striking kitchen/dining area, and five bedrooms it provides ample space for luxurious family living.

The mature wraparound gardens and generous private parking add to its appeal.

3. Dundee

Price: Offers over £495,000

Status: Active

Nestled within Dundee’s West End conservation area, this remarkable five-bedroom detached house takes third place.

Offering spacious and stylish accommodation finished to the highest standards, it has a contemporary design, attractive interiors, and high-quality fixtures.

Its expansive layout includes multiple reception rooms, five well-appointed bedrooms, and modern bathrooms. Outside, there are beautifully landscaped gardens and ample private parking.

4. Kingennie

Price: Offers over £575,000

Status: Under offer

This house in Kingennie has a double height wall of glass. Image: TSPC.In fourth position on the TSPC top 10 is this stunning Kingennie home. With three reception rooms and four bedrooms there’s plenty of space – and the living room has a stunning double height ceiling with a wall of glass.

With a half acre of garden it offers a highly sought after rural lifestyle. There’s plenty of parking too. No wonder it went under offer after only six days.

5. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £350,000

Status: Active

Rounding out the top five is this beautifully maintained Broughty Ferry bungalow on Reresmount Place.

The accommodation features a welcoming hallway, spacious and bright lounge with a bay window and a charming fireplace, fitted kitchen, utility room, family bathroom, and a principal bedroom with an en suite shower room.

There are two further double bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a spacious dining room.

6. Easthaven

Address: 3 Shore Row, Easthaven, Carnoustie

Price: Offers over £245,000

Status: Under offer

Located in one of Scotland’s oldest recorded fishing communities, this cottage offers three bedrooms and has a delightful rustic charm.

It boasts stunning views across Easthaven beach and its small natural harbour. The beautiful sandy bay is just steps away.

Inside, the original exposed ceiling beams add character to each room. While in need of renovation it has the potential to be a truly stunning coastal property.

7. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £180,000

Status: Active

In seventh place is this two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in the Broughty Ferry suburb of Barnhill.

It features a welcoming entrance hallway, a bright and spacious lounge, a well-appointed kitchen, two generously sized bedrooms, and a four-piece bathroom.

The well tended garden is perfect for outdoor relaxation and entertaining.

8. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £550,000

Status: Active

This spacious traditional home boasts a well-appointed kitchen with high-end appliances, a bright and airy living room, and five generously sized bedrooms.

The property also benefits from a beautifully landscaped garden. Its convenient location offers easy access to local amenities, schools, and transport links, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a comfortable and convenient lifestyle in Broughty Ferry.

9. Carnoustie

Price: Offers over £340,000

Status: Under offer

Offering versatile accommodation across two floors, this spacious Carnoustie home is within walking distance of the stunning seafront, beach area, and renowned championship golf courses.

Surrounded by beautiful and well-maintained garden grounds, it has a generous driveway, detached garage, front lawn, rear garden, a raised patio area, brick built shed, potting shed, and a greenhouse.

Homes like this don’t come up very often and it went under offer after only ten days on the market.

10. Carnoustie

Price: Offers over £285,000

Status: Under offer

Completing the TSPC Top 10 for May is this villa in Carnoustie. Its generous west-facing living room has views of the front garden, the dining room has an east-facing aspect over the rear garden, and the well-equipped kitchen includes a dining area.

The upper-level features four bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes, and the principal bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room.

The bedrooms enjoy views across the surrounding fields. There is a west-facing front garden, a driveway and double garage, and a lovely rear garden with raised beds and greenery.