Chance to live inside former Blairgowrie school buildings converted into stylish homes

Two stylish homes inside converted school buildings in Blairgowrie have gone up for sale.

The Old School House was vacated in 2009 when Hill Primary School moved to a new campus.

In the last few years, the buildings on the site – just above the town’s High Street – have been converted into high-end homes.

Now two of those properties have hit the market – Apartment 1878, which is inside the main former school building, and The Art House, which sits in a separate cottage.

Apartment 1878

Apartment 1878 is a three-bedroom penthouse that boasts a stunning modern design while showcasing the character of the building – which dates from 1876.

The entrance hallway has a beautiful brick feature wall and a carpeted staircase, leading to the upper floor.

The main bedroom overlooks the rear of the building and has built-in storage and an en-suite bathroom.

There are a further two double bedrooms, a shower room and a large utility room.

Double doors lead to a large and airy open-plan living, kitchen and dining area, with large windows flooding the room with natural light.

Apartment 1878 is being marketed by Ballantynes for a fixed price of £475,000.

The Art House

Meanwhile, The Art House is a separate three-bedroom detached home within the grounds of the former school.

From the ground floor entrance hall, there is access to a utility and laundry room and an open-plan living, kitchen and dining space, which overlooks the garden.

There is also a spacious double bedroom on the ground floor, with a dressing area and a shower room.

Double patio doors lead to a private outdoor garden space.

Upstairs, there is a ‘void’ feature, overlooking the living room, along with two bright double bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom.

The Art House is being marketed by Ballantynes for £425,000 – which is also a fixed price.

John Burke, from specialist renovation firm Corryard, was behind the redevelopment of the former Hill Primary School.

The project created two penthouses, six duplexes and two separate houses – the other of which is in the former music building.