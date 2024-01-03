Chance to live inside former Blairgowrie school buildings converted into stylish homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Chance to live inside former Blairgowrie school buildings converted into stylish homes

Both properties are for sale at a fixed price.

By Chloe Burrell
The Art House in Blairgowrie.
The Art House, Blairgowrie. Image: Ballantynes

Two stylish homes inside converted school buildings in Blairgowrie have gone up for sale.

The Old School House was vacated in 2009 when Hill Primary School moved to a new campus.

In the last few years, the buildings on the site – just above the town’s High Street – have been converted into high-end homes.

Now two of those properties have hit the market – Apartment 1878, which is inside the main former school building, and The Art House, which sits in a separate cottage.

Apartment 1878

Apartment 1878 is a three-bedroom penthouse that boasts a stunning modern design while showcasing the character of the building – which dates from 1876.

The entrance hallway has a beautiful brick feature wall and a carpeted staircase, leading to the upper floor.

The main bedroom overlooks the rear of the building and has built-in storage and an en-suite bathroom.

The Old School House in Blairgowrie, which hosts Apartment 1878. Image: Ballantynes
Hallway inside Apartment 1878 in Blairgowrie.
The carpeted hallway has a brick feature wall. Image: Ballantynes
Main bedroom inside Apartment 1878.
One of the stylish bedrooms inside Apartment 1878. Image: Ballantynes
En-suite bathroom inside Apartment 1878 in Blairgowrie.
The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Image: Ballantynes
En-suite bathroom inside Apartment 1878 in Blairgowrie.
The beautiful bathroom with free-standing tub. Image: Ballantynes
The living space in Apartment 1878 in Blairgowrie.
The living space is large and airy. Image: Ballantynes
The dining space inside Apartment 1878 in Blairgowrie.
The open-plan kitchen and dining area. Image: Ballantynes
The kitchen in Apartment 1878 in Blairgowrie.
Large windows flood the room with natural light. Image: Ballantynes

There are a further two double bedrooms, a shower room and a large utility room.

Double doors lead to a large and airy open-plan living, kitchen and dining area, with large windows flooding the room with natural light.

Apartment 1878 is being marketed by Ballantynes for a fixed price of £475,000.

The Art House

Meanwhile, The Art House is a separate three-bedroom detached home within the grounds of the former school.

From the ground floor entrance hall, there is access to a utility and laundry room and an open-plan living, kitchen and dining space, which overlooks the garden.

The outdoor patio area at The Art House in Blairgowrie.
The patio and garden area outside The Art House. Image: Ballantynes
Kitchen and dining area in The Art House in Blairgowrie.
The open-plan kitchen and dining space overlooks the garden. Image: Ballantynes
The kitchen inside The Art House in Blairgowrie.
The kitchen. Image: Ballantynes
The living room in The Art House in Blairgowrie.
The comfortable living area. Image: Ballantynes
View over the open plan space in The Art House in Blairgowrie.
The ‘void’ feature overlooking the living room. Image: Ballantynes

There is also a spacious double bedroom on the ground floor, with a dressing area and a shower room.

Double patio doors lead to a private outdoor garden space.

Upstairs, there is a ‘void’ feature, overlooking the living room, along with two bright double bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom.

The main bedroom inside The Art House in Blairgowrie.
The main bedroom. Image: Ballantynes
Large bathroom in The Art House in Blairgowrie.
The luxurious bathroom. Image: Ballantynes

The Art House is being marketed by Ballantynes for £425,000 – which is also a fixed price.

John Burke, from specialist renovation firm Corryard, was behind the redevelopment of the former Hill Primary School.

The project created two penthouses, six duplexes and two separate houses – the other of which is in the former music building.

More from Property

29 Oak Street, Burntisland, Kinghorn.
Huge family home on corner of quiet Fife cul-de-sac hits market for £500k
This former railway station house in Broughty Ferry was among the most popular properties of 2023. Image: TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most popular properties in Tayside and Fife for 2023
Second homes are popular in beautiful Highland Perthshire locations such as Loch Tay. Image: Rettie.
Talking Point: Is Perth and Kinross Council right to double council tax on second…
Our property writer chooses his top 10 homes of 2023. Which house will be number one? Image: Verdala.
10 best Tayside and Fife properties in 2023 selected by The Courier's property writer
20 Dunbar Court in Gleneagles.
Modern three-bedroom apartment is a stone's throw from Gleneagles Hotel
Lara and Matt Binks with their dog Cherry.
Fife Renovation Journeys: How couple transformed 'revolting' rural manse into stunning Airbnb
Fernlea in Arbroath is up for sale.
Stunning Arbroath home with separate Airbnb flat and log cabin bar for sale at…
The heated pool at Slade House in Angus
Angus Airbnb with heated outdoor pool has price slashed by £70k
Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
Four-star boutique Blairgowrie hotel on market for £695k
The house at 132 Balgillo Road has been beautifully renovated. Image: Verdala.
Broughty Ferry bungalow given stunning makeover and open-plan extension

Conversation