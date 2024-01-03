Man rescued from water at City Quay in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man rescued from water at City Quay in Dundee

A coastguard helicopter and lifeboats were called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

By Lindsey Hamilton
City Quay rescue
Victoria Dock in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson

A man has been rescued from the water at City Quay in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Victoria Dock just after 1pm on Wednesday after reports that a person was in difficulty in the water.

Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter went to the scene along with police and paramedics.

The man was pulled from the water a short time later and transferred to a waiting ambulance, before being taken to hospital.

His condition has not been confirmed.

Lifeboats and helicopter called to City Quay rescue

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We received reports at 1.16pm of a person in difficulty in the water at the City Quay area of Dundee.

“We sent both Broughty Ferry lifeboats, coastguard teams from Dundee and St Andrews and a coastguard search and rescue helicopter to the scene.

“A male was recovered from the water and transferred to a waiting ambulance.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a man in the water near to Victoria Dock in Dundee shortly after 1.10pm on Wednesday.

“He has been recovered and taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”

Coastguard helicopter Rescue 199 as rescue
A coastguard helicopter. Image: Kathy Flannery/DC Thomson

The Tay Road Bridge was closed for a short time during the incident.

An eyewitness said: “I was having lunch at City Quay when I heard lots of sirens.

“I could see about six police cars and an ambulance.

“There was also a helicopter flying overhead and I could see the lifeboats in the water.

“People were saying there was someone in difficulty in the water

“I hope whoever it is will be OK.”

