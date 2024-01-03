Man rescued from water at City Quay in Dundee

A man has been rescued from the water at City Quay in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Victoria Dock just after 1pm on Wednesday after reports that a person was in difficulty in the water.

Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter went to the scene along with police and paramedics.

The man was pulled from the water a short time later and transferred to a waiting ambulance, before being taken to hospital.

His condition has not been confirmed.

Lifeboats and helicopter called to City Quay rescue

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We received reports at 1.16pm of a person in difficulty in the water at the City Quay area of Dundee.

“We sent both Broughty Ferry lifeboats, coastguard teams from Dundee and St Andrews and a coastguard search and rescue helicopter to the scene.

“A male was recovered from the water and transferred to a waiting ambulance.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a man in the water near to Victoria Dock in Dundee shortly after 1.10pm on Wednesday.

“He has been recovered and taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”

The Tay Road Bridge was closed for a short time during the incident.

An eyewitness said: “I was having lunch at City Quay when I heard lots of sirens.

“I could see about six police cars and an ambulance.

“There was also a helicopter flying overhead and I could see the lifeboats in the water.

“People were saying there was someone in difficulty in the water

“I hope whoever it is will be OK.”