‘Unique’ Perthshire home built with ruins of fire-hit castle hits market for £340k

A “unique” Crieff home that was built from the ruins of a fire-hit castle has gone on the market.

Little Culdees in Muthill, south of Crieff, dates back to the early 1800s.

The B-listed building was constructed using material salvaged from the ruins of nearby Culdees Castle following a fire.

This gives the property – described as a “one-off” – its own castle-like features.

The four-bedroom home has been in the same family for more than 40 years but is now up for sale.

The entrance hallway has a sandstone floor and a staircase leading up to the first floor.

On the ground floor, there is a large living room and a formal dining room.

There is also a kitchen and utility room, as well as a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

On the first floor, there are a further three bedrooms and a large bathroom, with a room that could be used as a home study.

The property has traditional features throughout including window shutters, cornicing and fireplaces.

The house, on Willoughby Street, also has a large garden and a driveway.

Three cellars underneath the building can be accessed to the rear of the property.

Little Culdees is being marketed by Lindsays, which describes the property as “unique”, for offers over £340,000.

