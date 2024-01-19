‘Unique’ Perthshire home built with ruins of fire-hit castle hits market for £340k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unique’ Perthshire home built with ruins of fire-hit castle hits market for £340k

Four-bedroom Little Culdees has been described as a "one-off".

By Chloe Burrell
Litttle Culdees in Muthill, Perthshire. Image: Lindsays
Litttle Culdees in Muthill, Perthshire. Image: Lindsays

A “unique” Crieff home that was built from the ruins of a fire-hit castle has gone on the market.

Little Culdees in Muthill, south of Crieff, dates back to the early 1800s.

The B-listed building was constructed using material salvaged from the ruins of nearby Culdees Castle following a fire.

This gives the property – described as a “one-off” – its own castle-like features.

The four-bedroom home has been in the same family for more than 40 years but is now up for sale.

The entrance hallway has a sandstone floor and a staircase leading up to the first floor.

Little Culdees in Crieff.
The house was built using castle ruins. Image: Lindsays
Hallway of Little Culdees in Crieff.
The hallway has a sandstone floor. Image: Lindsays
Living room at Little Culdees in Crieff.
The living room. Image: Lindsays
Dining room at Little Culdees in Crieff.
The formal dining room has a fireplace. Image: Lindsays
Dining room at Little Culdees in Crieff.
The house retains historical features. Image: Lindsays
Kitchen at Little Culdees in Crieff.
The kitchen at Little Culdees. Image: Lindsays
Utility room at Little Culdees.
The utility room. Image: Lindsays
Bedroom at Little Culdees.
The ground-floor bedroom. Image: Lindsays
The ground floor bedroom at Little Culdees.
An en-suite bathroom on the ground floor. Image: Lindsays

On the ground floor, there is a large living room and a formal dining room.

There is also a kitchen and utility room, as well as a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

On the first floor, there are a further three bedrooms and a large bathroom, with a room that could be used as a home study.

The property has traditional features throughout including window shutters, cornicing and fireplaces.

Bedroom at Little Culdees in Crieff.
There are a further three bedrooms upstairs. Image: Lindsays
Bedroom at Little Culdees in Crieff.
Little Culdees has lots of period charm. Image: Lindsays
Bedroom at Little Culdees in Crieff.
Another bedroom. Image: Lindsays
Study at Little Culdees in Crieff.
A smaller room could be used as a study. Image: Lindsays
Bathroom at Little Culdees in Crieff.
The family bathroom. Image: Lindsays
Front garden at Little Culdees in Crieff.
The house has a generous garden. Image: Lindsays
Back garden at Little Culdees in Crieff.
The back of the property. Image: Lindsays

The house, on Willoughby Street, also has a large garden and a driveway.

Three cellars underneath the building can be accessed to the rear of the property.

Little Culdees is being marketed by Lindsays, which describes the property as “unique”, for offers over £340,000.

It comes as a country mansion in Fife worth more than £1.8 million has also hit the market.

