Six-bedroom home with North Sea views and indoor swimming pool on sale for £1.25m

A six-bedroom home with North Sea views and an indoor swimming pool is on the market for £1.250,000.

Hillview House, in Kinneff near Montrose, also has six bathrooms, a five-car garage, a summer house and a three-bedroom guest apartment.

The modern family home was built in 2015 and is located in the DD10 postcode area.

It has a unique turreted entrance hall, which leads to a stunning main staircase.

To the left leads to the indoor swimming pool, which has a wet room off of it.

To the right leads to the main family room.

Behind the staircase leads to the main open-plan kitchen and living area, which has doors out onto the extensive grounds.

Also on the ground floor is the master suite.

Inside there is a spacious bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe.

It opens out to the decked terrace that runs along the length of the rear south-west elevation of the property.

Upstairs there are five further bedrooms, three of which have en-suite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes.

There is also a family bathroom and plenty of storage.

The house has double glazing and oil-fired central heating, whilst there are photovoltaic (PV) solar panels on the adjacent garage block.

According to St Andrews-based estate agent Rettie & Co: “Hillview House is a substantial modern family home impressively set in an outstanding elevated position just outside the coastal hamlet of Kinneff, on the beautiful northeast coast of Scotland.

“Good local amenities can be found in nearby Stonehaven and Inverbervie, and the house is very well placed for commuters with Aberdeen and Dundee within comfortable driving distance.

“The surrounding countryside and North Sea coastline is magnificent, offering great scope for walking, cycling, horse riding and water sports.”