Home Lifestyle Property

Six-bedroom home with North Sea views and indoor swimming pool on sale for £1.25m

The property is in easy reach of both Aberdeen and Dundee.

By Chris Cromar
Hillview House from above.
Hillview House is up on the market for offers over £1,250,000. Image: Rettie & Co.

A six-bedroom home with North Sea views and an indoor swimming pool is on the market for £1.250,000.

Hillview House, in Kinneff near Montrose, also has six bathrooms, a five-car garage, a summer house and a three-bedroom guest apartment.

Hillview House outside.
Hillview House is located in Kinneff. Image: Rettie & Co.
Hillview House staircase.
The property has an impressive staircase. Image: Rettie & Co.

The modern family home was built in 2015 and is located in the DD10 postcode area.

It has a unique turreted entrance hall, which leads to a stunning main staircase.

To the left leads to the indoor swimming pool, which has a wet room off of it.

To the right leads to the main family room.

Behind the staircase leads to the main open-plan kitchen and living area, which has doors out onto the extensive grounds.

Hillview House swimming pool.
The property has a swimming pool. Image: Rettie & Co.
Hillview House garage and guest apartment/annexe.
The guest apartment/annexe is located above the five-car garage. Image: Rettie & Co.
Hillview House family room.
The family room is the perfect place to relax. Image: Rettie & Co.

Also on the ground floor is the master suite.

Inside there is a spacious bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe.

It opens out to the decked terrace that runs along the length of the rear south-west elevation of the property.

Hillview House kitchen.
The home’s kitchen is bright and spacious. Image: Rettie & Co.
Hillview House bedroom.
The main house has six bedrooms. Image: Rettie & Co.

Upstairs there are five further bedrooms, three of which have en-suite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes.

There is also a family bathroom and plenty of storage.

The house has double glazing and oil-fired central heating, whilst there are photovoltaic (PV) solar panels on the adjacent garage block.

The large master bedroom, which has an en-suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. Image: Rettie & Co.
Hillview House bathroom.
One of the house’s six bathrooms. Image: Rettie & Co.
Hillview House from above.
The North Sea can be seen from Hillview House. Image: Rettie & Co.

According to St Andrews-based estate agent Rettie & Co: “Hillview House is a substantial modern family home impressively set in an outstanding elevated position just outside the coastal hamlet of Kinneff, on the beautiful northeast coast of Scotland.

“Good local amenities can be found in nearby Stonehaven and Inverbervie, and the house is very well placed for commuters with Aberdeen and Dundee within comfortable driving distance.

“The surrounding countryside and North Sea coastline is magnificent, offering great scope for walking, cycling, horse riding and water sports.”

