Pitlochry Festival Theatre: Next stages of £21m refurbishment revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Pitlochry Festival Theatre: Next stages of £21m refurbishment revealed

The project, which will see a complete overhaul of the Perthshire venue, is backed with £10m of Tay Cities Deal cash.

By Rob McLaren
Pitlochry Festival Theatre is investing many millions of pounds on improving its facilities. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Pitlochry Festival Theatre is investing many millions of pounds on improving its facilities. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre

The next stage of a £21 million refurbishment to transform Pitlochry Festival Theatre will begin in January.

It will see a complete transformation of the inside of the venue, which attracts more than 100,000 visitors a year.

The project is being backed by Tay Cities Deal, which has allocated £10m of funding towards the upgrade.

Significant private donations have largely matched this funding to make the delivery of the project possible.

What work is taking place?

The Perthshire venue has already undergone phase 1A of work, which saw a pleted in September last year at a cost of £6.9m.

This included a foyer extension and a new 172-seat studio theatre.

Phase 1B will start in January. This will see the replacement of external glazing and partial roof replacement to the value of £4.9m.

This will be complete in May 2024 in time for the theatre’s summer season.

Phase 2 of the project has a budget of £9.5m and is due to begin in January 2025 and last for 18 months.

It will see the upgrade and refurbishment of the main auditorium and stage infrastructure.

The new studio created in the first phase of refurbishment work at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre

There will also be better accessibility throughout the building, new production and rehearsal facilities, upgraded catering facilities to support financial sustainability.

The “thermal envelope” of the building will also be improved as part of the theatre’s net zero ambitions.

The audience facing works complete for curtain up on the 2025 summer season and fully conclude in 2026.

‘Reimagining the essence’ of Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Kris Bryce, executive director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre, said he wanted to create a theatre for everyone.

He said: “Stepping into the next phase of our capital project, we’re not just upgrading our theatre facilities, improving energy efficiency, or enhancing accessibility. We’re reimagining the very essence of Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

“This approach isn’t just about bricks and mortar. It’s about creating a space that welcomes everyone, a space that embodies sustainability and a space where art and community unite.

The venue’s new foyer Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

“We’re building more than a theatre. We’re building a legacy for generations to come.”

Suzie Bridges Architects (SBA), of London, is leading the design of both phases.

James F Stephen Architects, based in Glamis, will lead the project execution. The Angus firm fulfilled the role of executive architects on both Dundee and Perth City Hall.

Partner Paul Stephen said: “It is fantastic to be involved in the ongoing redevelopment of Pitlochry Festival Theatre and build on the successful collaboration we built with SBA during the Phase 1 works.”