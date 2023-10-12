Pitlochry Festival Theatre: Next stages of £21m refurbishment revealed

The next stage of a £21 million refurbishment to transform Pitlochry Festival Theatre will begin in January.

It will see a complete transformation of the inside of the venue, which attracts more than 100,000 visitors a year.

The project is being backed by Tay Cities Deal, which has allocated £10m of funding towards the upgrade.

Significant private donations have largely matched this funding to make the delivery of the project possible.

What work is taking place?

The Perthshire venue has already undergone phase 1A of work, which saw a pleted in September last year at a cost of £6.9m.

This included a foyer extension and a new 172-seat studio theatre.

Phase 1B will start in January. This will see the replacement of external glazing and partial roof replacement to the value of £4.9m.

This will be complete in May 2024 in time for the theatre’s summer season.

Phase 2 of the project has a budget of £9.5m and is due to begin in January 2025 and last for 18 months.

It will see the upgrade and refurbishment of the main auditorium and stage infrastructure.

There will also be better accessibility throughout the building, new production and rehearsal facilities, upgraded catering facilities to support financial sustainability.

The “thermal envelope” of the building will also be improved as part of the theatre’s net zero ambitions.

The audience facing works complete for curtain up on the 2025 summer season and fully conclude in 2026.

‘Reimagining the essence’ of Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Kris Bryce, executive director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre, said he wanted to create a theatre for everyone.

He said: “Stepping into the next phase of our capital project, we’re not just upgrading our theatre facilities, improving energy efficiency, or enhancing accessibility. We’re reimagining the very essence of Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

“This approach isn’t just about bricks and mortar. It’s about creating a space that welcomes everyone, a space that embodies sustainability and a space where art and community unite.

“We’re building more than a theatre. We’re building a legacy for generations to come.”

Suzie Bridges Architects (SBA), of London, is leading the design of both phases.

James F Stephen Architects, based in Glamis, will lead the project execution. The Angus firm fulfilled the role of executive architects on both Dundee and Perth City Hall.

Partner Paul Stephen said: “It is fantastic to be involved in the ongoing redevelopment of Pitlochry Festival Theatre and build on the successful collaboration we built with SBA during the Phase 1 works.”