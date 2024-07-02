News Best fan pictures as Shania Twain brings the curtain down on Stirling Summer Sessions The Canadian superstar had revellers singing along to her string of hits on Tuesday evening. Amanda Mitchell, Monica Donohoe, Annette Dixon and Audrey Mylchreest from Forth Valley Hospital A31. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald July 2 2024, 10:22pm July 2 2024, 10:22pm Share Best fan pictures as Shania Twain brings the curtain down on Stirling Summer Sessions Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5027874/shania-twain-stirling-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Fans turned out in huge numbers to see country superstar Shania Twain bringing the curtain down on Stirling Summer Sessions on Tuesday. The Canadian had revellers singing along to a string of hits just days after her appearance at Glastonbury. Shania – whose day-to-day manager is from Dundee – sang all her classics, including That Don’t Impress Me Much, Man! I Feel Like a Woman and Still the One. Supporting on the night came from Human singer Rag ‘N’ Bone Man and Australian star Delta Goodrem. It was the fourth gig in the city over the last few days, with James Arthur, Busted and Tom Jones all performing to large crowds. Our photographer Steve Brown/DC Thomson was at City Park on Tuesday to capture pictures of fans as they flocked to see Shania. Ashley McCabe, Emma Gray, Charlotte Ferguson and Ellen Edvaldsson from Glasgow. Tallulah (5) with mum Hollie from Kirkcaldy. Claire Cook and Carol Anne Murdoch from Clydebank. Fans make their way to the Shania Twain Summer Session in Stirling. Shania Twain fans make their way to the stage. Jamie and Nicole White from Glenrothes. Kristy, Darren, Ashley and Gavin from Aberdeen. Rhona Morrison, Eilidh Murray, Isla Murray, Joey Murray and Karen O’Brien, the Stornoway Girls (Isle of Lewis) Lauren and Caitlin from Edinburgh. Lynn, Kelly, Chelsea, Dawn and Alisha from the Masonic Arms in Broxburn. Makeup time at Shania Twain at Summer Sessions in Stirling. Connelly Family from Bannockburn. Lauren Callimore and Linda Cameron from Forfar. Kayleigh Anderson from Hawick. Rinnell, Gillian Adams and Hannah Adams from Dundee. Rhiann Currie (8) from Bannockburn. Eilidh Robertson and Ela McDougall From Glasgow & Perth. Kat, Lainey and Jayne from Musselborough. Siobhan and Linnea from Glasgow. Scott McCartney and Jamie Harris from Edinburgh and Glasgow. Danni, Louise, Jade and mum Dawn from Falkirk. Cerys, AImee and Debbie Lafferty from Bannockburn. Abby, Lauren, Alison, Gill, Nicole Mackie and Sheena. Aisha Nixon, Amanda Burke and Margaret Nixon from Falkirk. Michelle, Angela, John, Zoe and Ryan from North Lanarkshire. Caitlin from Belfast, Samantha and Elidh from Falkirk. Nicole, Susie, Ross, Fiona and Diane from Airdrie. Andy Dean, with Lesley from Aberdeen and Cam from Australia. Billy Vincent, Emma Robertson and Sarah Robertson from Dundee. Adam Bennett and Lee M from Livingston and Alva. Grant Family from Nairn, Elidh, Ceitidh, Melanie, Sharon, Cheryl and Evie. Connor Byrne, Hannah Byrne, Chloe Duffy, Rhianna Brennan from Cumbernauld and Coatbridge. Cara Connelly and Robb Marshall from Edinburgh & Kirkcaldy. Gill Lyon from Stirling. Sophie and Laura from Kirkwood and Cumbernauld. Dad Ryan with daughter Rhiann Currie (8) from Bannockburn. Roxanne, Kayleigh, Bobbi-Rose and Minnie (4) from Edinburgh.
