Best fan pictures as Shania Twain brings the curtain down on Stirling Summer Sessions

Fans turned out in huge numbers to see country superstar Shania Twain bringing the curtain down on Stirling Summer Sessions on Tuesday.

The Canadian had revellers singing along to a string of hits just days after her appearance at Glastonbury.

Shania – whose day-to-day manager is from Dundee – sang all her classics, including That Don’t Impress Me Much, Man! I Feel Like a Woman and Still the One.

Supporting on the night came from Human singer Rag ‘N’ Bone Man and Australian star Delta Goodrem.

It was the fourth gig in the city over the last few days, with James Arthur, Busted and Tom Jones all performing to large crowds.

