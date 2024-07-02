Best fan pictures as Shania Twain brings the curtain down on Stirling Summer Sessions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best fan pictures as Shania Twain brings the curtain down on Stirling Summer Sessions

The Canadian superstar had revellers singing along to her string of hits on Tuesday evening.

Amanda Mitchell, Monica Donohoe, Annette Dixon and Audrey Mylchreest from Forth Valley Hospital A31. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Amanda Mitchell, Monica Donohoe, Annette Dixon and Audrey Mylchreest from Forth Valley Hospital A31. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Fans turned out in huge numbers to see country superstar Shania Twain bringing the curtain down on Stirling Summer Sessions on Tuesday.

The Canadian had revellers singing along to a string of hits just days after her appearance at Glastonbury.

Shania – whose day-to-day manager is from Dundee – sang all her classics, including That Don’t Impress Me Much, Man! I Feel Like a Woman and Still the One.

Supporting on the night came from Human singer Rag ‘N’ Bone Man and Australian star Delta Goodrem.

It was the fourth gig in the city over the last few days, with James Arthur, Busted and Tom Jones all performing to large crowds.

Our photographer Steve Brown/DC Thomson was at City Park on Tuesday to capture pictures of fans as they flocked to see Shania.

Ashley McCabe, Emma Gray, Charlotte Ferguson and Ellen Edvaldsson from Glasgow.
Tallulah (5) with mum Hollie from Kirkcaldy.
Claire Cook and Carol Anne Murdoch from Clydebank.
Fans make their way to the Shania Twain Summer Session in Stirling.
Shania Twain fans make their way to the stage.
Jamie and Nicole White from Glenrothes.
Kristy, Darren, Ashley and Gavin from Aberdeen.
Rhona Morrison, Eilidh Murray, Isla Murray, Joey Murray and Karen O’Brien, the Stornoway Girls (Isle of Lewis)
Lauren and Caitlin from Edinburgh.
Lynn, Kelly, Chelsea, Dawn and Alisha from the Masonic Arms in Broxburn.
Makeup time at Shania Twain at Summer Sessions in Stirling.
Connelly Family from Bannockburn.
Lauren Callimore and Linda Cameron from Forfar.
Kayleigh Anderson from Hawick.
Rinnell, Gillian Adams and Hannah Adams from Dundee.
Rhiann Currie (8) from Bannockburn.
Eilidh Robertson and Ela McDougall From Glasgow & Perth.
Kat, Lainey and Jayne from Musselborough.
Siobhan and Linnea from Glasgow.
Scott McCartney and Jamie Harris from Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Danni, Louise, Jade and mum Dawn from Falkirk.
Cerys, AImee and Debbie Lafferty from Bannockburn.
Abby, Lauren, Alison, Gill, Nicole Mackie and Sheena.
Aisha Nixon, Amanda Burke and Margaret Nixon from Falkirk.
Michelle, Angela, John, Zoe and Ryan from North Lanarkshire.
Caitlin from Belfast, Samantha and Elidh from Falkirk.
Nicole, Susie, Ross, Fiona and Diane from Airdrie.
Andy Dean, with Lesley from Aberdeen and Cam from Australia.
Billy Vincent, Emma Robertson and Sarah Robertson from Dundee.
Adam Bennett and Lee M from Livingston and Alva.
Grant Family from Nairn, Elidh, Ceitidh, Melanie, Sharon, Cheryl and Evie.
Connor Byrne, Hannah Byrne, Chloe Duffy, Rhianna Brennan from Cumbernauld and Coatbridge.
Cara Connelly and Robb Marshall from Edinburgh & Kirkcaldy.
Gill Lyon from Stirling.
Sophie and Laura from Kirkwood and Cumbernauld.
Dad Ryan with daughter Rhiann Currie (8) from Bannockburn.
Roxanne, Kayleigh, Bobbi-Rose and Minnie (4) from Edinburgh.

