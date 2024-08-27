Dunblane locals react to scrapping of Andy Murray legacy tennis centre plans

He was immortalised as a ‘warrior’ and ‘legend’ in his hometown last week – but now Dunblane-born Sir Andy Murray’s sporting legacy is in doubt.

After 12 years of pushing for a sports centre at Park of Keir to commemorate the career of the three-time Grand Slam champion and inspire the next generation of tennis stars, the trustees of the Murray Play Foundation have decided to scrap the project.

The proposals – which also incorporated new housing, a hotel and golf facilities – was always a divisive topic in Dunblane.

And today in the town reaction to the proposed centre’s demise was decidedly mixed.

Right idea, wrong location?

Peter Meldrum of GS Meldrum newsagents on High Street said he was sad to hear that the idea had been scrapped, but felt the town might not be the right location.

“I don’t think it really has to be built in Dunblane. Andy Murray represents the whole of Scotland,” the 74-year-old said.

“It can be anywhere in Scotland, where youngsters haven’t got the facilities that our youngsters have already got. So, why not build it somewhere where it would be a huge success for deprived areas?”

Another Dunblane resident who wished to remain anonymous said they were not in favour of the proposed idea, and felt the money should instead be invested in existing sports facilities in and around the town, such as at Dunblane Sports Centre and on the University of Stirling’s campus.

They also stressed that there had been serious concerns in the community around the proposed use of the controversial Park of Keir site for the Murray project, which is green belt land.

This was echoed by Dunblane and Bridge of Allan councillor Alasdair Tollemache, who said: “I am delighted that the uncertainty over Park of Keir has finally come to an end.

“I pay tribute to those who have given of their time in the campaign to stop this project. It was simply in the wrong place.

“The funds that were allocated to it from sportscotland should now be used to help sport be more accessible for all.”

‘Dunblane needs proper development’

Scottish Greens MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Mark Ruskell said: “I am proud the local community has stood up and protected Park of Keir. This area is the jewel in the crown of our greenbelt that stretches from Dunblane to Bridge of Allan, and it’s important that landscape has been saved.

“We all want to see a fitting tennis legacy for Andy Murray across Scotland, but building an inaccessible private sports centre, reliant on public funding, in a location that has very little local support was never going to end well.”

“I hope that Sport Scotland, the LTA and other parties can re-focus on delivering a Murray legacy in communities across the whole of Scotland. People are crying out for better sports facilities in the communities where they live and they deserve them.”

Campaign group Residents Against Greenbelt Erosion agreed, with secretary Kathy Pidgeon saying: “We have always questioned whether they [the Murray brothers] would want their legacy to be the destruction of the beautiful area of Park of Keir, much valued by the communities of Bridge of Allan and Dunblane.”

But another local was frustrated that development had been scrapped.

“We’re in support of any development, even if it’s exclusive,” they said.

“I think that’s what the community thinks – that it’s a very exclusive development and that it would be, in some ways, a very elitist thing. But I think even that type of development has got its place.

“And I think it is important because it does bring a certain type of clientele to our area, and we must not be short-sighted. If things like that come up, that gives us chance to open up other stuff, too.”

“We’ve got quite a bit of green belt land already. We’re in such a shortage of any type of proper development.

“Yes, you’ve got to be responsible. But I just think because there’s a celebrity connected to it, everybody’s jumping up and down.

“Just see it for the project – see what value it brings to the area. And, if it’s done responsibly, it’s good.”

How should Andy Murray’s legacy be honoured in Dunblane?

When asked how Andy Murray’s legacy could or should be memorialised in his hometown, newsagent Mr Meldrum suggested it was a conversation for another day. “That’s down the line a bit,” he said.

Another resident commented: “He’s a great guy, and I think what they did with the mural at the tennis courts – that is perfect. But, I think, let it end there.”

