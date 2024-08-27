Dunblane locals react to scrapping of Andy Murray legacy tennis centre plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunblane locals react to scrapping of Andy Murray legacy tennis centre plans

While some residents are relieved that the Park of Keir development won't go ahead, others have concerns.

By Alex Watson
Sir Andy Murray was recently honoured with a mural in his hometown of Dunblane. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Sir Andy Murray was recently honoured with a mural in his hometown of Dunblane. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

He was immortalised as a ‘warrior’ and ‘legend’ in his hometown last week – but now Dunblane-born Sir Andy Murray’s sporting legacy is in doubt.

After 12 years of pushing for a sports centre at Park of Keir to commemorate the career of the three-time Grand Slam champion and inspire the next generation of tennis stars, the trustees of the Murray Play Foundation have decided to scrap the project.

The proposals – which also incorporated new housing, a hotel and golf facilities – was always a divisive topic in Dunblane.

And today in the town reaction to the proposed centre’s demise was decidedly mixed.

Right idea, wrong location?

Peter Meldrum of GS Meldrum newsagents on  High Street said he was sad to hear that the idea had been scrapped, but felt the town might not be the right location.

“I don’t think it really has to be built in Dunblane. Andy Murray represents the whole of Scotland,” the 74-year-old said.

“It can be anywhere in Scotland, where youngsters haven’t got the facilities that our youngsters have already got. So, why not build it somewhere where it would be a huge success for deprived areas?”

Longtime Dunblane newsagent owner Peter Meldrum said he thought the Murray legacy centre idea would work well in more deprived areas. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Another Dunblane resident who wished to remain anonymous said they were not in favour of the proposed idea, and felt the money should instead be invested in existing sports facilities in and around the town, such as at Dunblane Sports Centre and on the University of Stirling’s campus.

They also stressed that there had been serious concerns in the community around the proposed use of the controversial Park of Keir site for the Murray project, which is green belt land.

This was echoed by Dunblane and Bridge of Allan councillor Alasdair Tollemache, who said: “I am delighted that the uncertainty over Park of Keir has finally come to an end.

“I pay tribute to those who have given of their time in the campaign to stop this project. It was simply in the wrong place.

“The funds that were allocated to it from sportscotland should now be used to help sport be more accessible for all.”

‘Dunblane needs proper development’

Scottish Greens MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Mark Ruskell said: “I am proud the local community has stood up and protected Park of Keir. This area is the jewel in the crown of our greenbelt that stretches from Dunblane to Bridge of Allan, and it’s important that landscape has been saved.

“We all want to see a fitting tennis legacy for Andy Murray across Scotland, but building an inaccessible private sports centre, reliant on public funding, in a location that has very little local support was never going to end well.”

“I hope that Sport Scotland, the LTA and other parties can re-focus on delivering a Murray legacy in communities across the whole of Scotland. People are crying out for better sports facilities in the communities where they live and they deserve them.”

Green Mid Scotland Fife MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Shutterstock
Green Mid Scotland Fife MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Shutterstock

Campaign group Residents Against Greenbelt Erosion agreed, with secretary Kathy Pidgeon saying: “We have always questioned whether they [the Murray brothers] would want their legacy to be the destruction of the beautiful area of Park of Keir, much valued by the communities of Bridge of Allan and Dunblane.”

A map showing the proposed location of the Andy Murray tennis centre at Park of Keir
The controversial proposed location of the now scrapped sports centre at Park of Keir

But another local was frustrated that development had been scrapped.

“We’re in support of any development, even if it’s exclusive,” they said.

“I think that’s what the community thinks – that it’s a very exclusive development and that it would be, in some ways, a very elitist thing. But I think even that type of development has got its place.

“And I think it is important because it does bring a certain type of clientele to our area, and we must not be short-sighted. If things like that come up, that gives us chance to open up other stuff, too.”

Judy Murray, mother of tennis stars Andy and Jamie
One Dunblane local felt some people might object to the Park of Keir proposals purely because Judy Murray and Andy Murray are well-known celebrity figures. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We’ve got quite a bit of green belt land already. We’re in such a shortage of any type of proper development.

“Yes, you’ve got to be responsible. But I just think because there’s a celebrity connected to it, everybody’s jumping up and down.

“Just see it for the project – see what value it brings to the area. And, if it’s done responsibly, it’s good.”

How should Andy Murray’s legacy be honoured in Dunblane?

When asked how Andy Murray’s legacy could or should be memorialised in his hometown, newsagent Mr Meldrum suggested it was a conversation for another day. “That’s down the line a bit,” he said.

Another resident commented: “He’s a great guy, and I think what they did with the mural at the tennis courts – that is perfect. But, I think, let it end there.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

