Angus Council confirms repairs to start on damaged Edzell arch

Council officials in Angus have confirmed that work to repair the historic arch in Edzell will start this weekend after it was damaged in a lorry crash.

The road underneath Dalhousie Arch – one of the main routes into the village – has been shut since November 4.

Drivers have faced diversions after a lorry hit the 19th-century structure, making it unsafe.

It has led to concerns about the impact on businesses in the lead-up to the busy Christmas trading period – as it has made access to Edzell more difficult.

Work could be completed in two weeks

However it has been confirmed that the road could be reopened by early December.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Works to repair Edzell arch are due to start on Saturday November 20 and scheduled to be completed within two weeks.

“Existing diversions will remain in place during this work and we will update the local community and wider public as repairs progress.

“We would like to thank everyone again for their patience and understanding during this necessary work.”

Dalhousie Arch spans the road into the village from the south.

Erected in 1887, it commemorates the 13th Earl of Dalhousie John William Ramsay and his wife, who died within hours of each other from different causes.