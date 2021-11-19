Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus Council confirms repairs to start on damaged Edzell arch

By Lindsey Hamilton
November 19 2021, 12.01pm
The arch at the entrance to Edzell.
The arch at the entrance to Edzell.

Council officials in Angus have confirmed that work to repair the historic arch in Edzell will start this weekend after it was damaged in a lorry crash.

The road underneath Dalhousie Arch – one of the main routes into the village – has been shut since November 4.

Drivers have faced diversions after a lorry hit the 19th-century structure, making it unsafe.

It has led to concerns about the impact on businesses in the lead-up to the busy Christmas trading period – as it has made access to Edzell more difficult.

Work could be completed in two weeks

However it has been confirmed that the road could be reopened by early December.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Works to repair Edzell arch are due to start on Saturday November 20 and scheduled to be completed within two weeks.

“Existing diversions will remain in place during this work and we will update the local community and wider public as repairs progress.

Police at the scene after a lorry crashed into the arch.

“We would like to thank everyone again for their patience and understanding during this necessary work.”

Dalhousie Arch spans the road into the village from the south.

Erected in 1887, it commemorates the 13th Earl of Dalhousie John William Ramsay and his wife, who died within hours of each other from different causes.

