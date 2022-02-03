2% rent rise on cards for Angus Council tenants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

2% rent rise on cards for Angus Council tenants

By Graham Brown
February 3 2022, 11.56am
Post Thumbnail

Angus Council is lining up a 2% rent rise for tenants this year.

It will take the average weekly rent from £72.28 to £73.58 per week.

Housing chiefs say Angus will remain as one of the lowest charging councils in the country.

And they have taken the pandemic impact and rising cost of living into account by pegging the rise to less than normal.

The 2% increase was the lowest of four options put before the council’s tenants steering group.

Tenants’ options

In recent years the steering group has backed the council’s usual policy of increasing rents by 1% above inflation.

This year, officials recommended it should only be upped by 0.5% above inflation.

The four options were rent rises of 2%, 2.5%, 2.75% and 3%.

An online consultation and tenants meetings were help to let people consider the planned increase.

But just 153 tenants responded.

That is only 2% of all council tenants.

And there were only two votes between those in favour of a 2% rise (55) and the 53 tenants who backed a 3% increase.

The special rents meeting is due to take place on Tuesday.

If councillors agree the 2% increase recommendation it will mirror last year’s rise.

And the same level of increase will be applied to council garages and the St Christopher’s Travellers site at Montrose.

It will be 0.5% higher hike than the one agreed by neighbouring Dundee City Council last month.

Bathroom and kitchen upgrades

Councillors are also due to be updated on the urgent repairs and kitchen/bathroom upgrade programmes which were plunged in to crisis by contractor issues.

Airdrie-based MPS backed out of the repair contract just 10 months into a three-year deal.

The firm described the contract as “unsustainable”.

And the council ended MPS’s involvement in the kitchen and bathroom replacement programme in December.

The company blamed Covid impacts including staff shortages for not being able to keep up to pace with the contract.

Angus housing manager John Morrow says officials are looking at what lessons can be learned.

“The bulk kitchen contract has recently concluded and completed 238  installs in the last 12 months.

“A rolling annual programme providing approximately 50 upgrades a year will commence in 2022-23.

“There have been significant global issues resulting in disruption to the original programme for both the kitchen and bathroom contracts.

“This has resulted in the bathroom replacement programme delivering 403 upgrades in the last 12 months.

“An options appraisal underway to consider the lessons learned from works to date with the intention to begin to upgrade approximately 500 bathrooms annually going forward,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier