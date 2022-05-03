Ambulance delay for seriously ill Forfar toddler left family fearing for her life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ambulance delay for seriously ill Forfar toddler left family fearing for her life

By Lindsey Hamilton
May 3 2022, 12.02pm Updated: May 3 2022, 1.32pm
Kinsley McMillan with gran Karen Kennedy.
Kinsley McMillan with gran Karen Kennedy.

The grandmother of a seriously ill Angus toddler said she feared her granddaughter would die after an ambulance delay.

Karen Kennedy from Forfar called twice for an ambulance when her granddaughter, Kinsley McMillan, had a seizure but felt she had to drive her alone before help arrived.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said an emergency vehicle was sent but Karen and Kinsley had already set off for Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

A spokesperson said an investigation will be held and the family will be contacted directly.

‘So worried’

Kinsley, has a rare type of brain tumour and is blind. Her illness has been defined as terminal, but doctors are continually working to prolong her life.

The two-year-old’s family feared the worst when she had a serious seizure at her Forfar home just after 7am on April 27.

Her worried gran and mum, Eden Kennedy, called for an ambulance just before 7.30am.

But Karen said her understanding during the call was no ambulance was available.

Kinsley McMillan.

The family then contacted the hospital, where Kinsley’s doctor told them to call again for an ambulance.

Karen said: “We did this but again we understood that one wasn’t available.

“We were so worried about Kinsley that we didn’t want any delay and decided to drive her to hospital ourselves.”

The ambulance service spokesperson said the first call was cancelled after the family advised they would take Kinsley themselves.

During the second call, a high-priority red response was made and the ambulance arrived 23 minutes after the call, according to the spokesperson.

But Karen disputes this, saying she left for hospital after 40 minutes, believing the ambulance was not coming.

‘Horrific’ seizure

Describing the incident as the “worst day of her life”, Karen says she is furious and wants reassurance this will never happen again.

Karen said: “It was horrific.

“I dialled 999 for an ambulance but when I spoke to the operator I was told we wouldn’t get one.

“Kinsley is red-flagged, meaning that an ambulance has to be sent if we ask for one.”

Kinsley with mum, Eden Kennedy.

During the time Karen was on the phone to the emergency services Kinsley’s condition deteriorated.

“All the time Kinsley was having this dreadful seizure,” she said.

“Eventually we had to load her into my car so I could take her to hospital myself.

“I believed no ambulance would be coming in time and I just wanted to get her to hospital in case she required resuscitation.

“She was rigid, foaming at the mouth and going unconscious. I was absolutely terrified Kinsley was going to die.”

‘Traumatising’

Karen added: “When I got to the hospital four doctors and Kinsley’s own clinician all rushed out to meet us.

“She was immediately given medication to stabilise her. She has made a recovery but I dread to think we would ever go through that again.

“I shouldn’t have had to drive Kinsley myself in this condition.

“It’s the most traumatising thing I have ever experienced and I never want to have to go through that again.”

Kinsley with her gran Karen Kennedy at a fundraising event in her name.

Kinsley was diagnosed in September 2020, when she was just five months old.

Since then, she has been through gruelling surgeries and chemotherapy.

In January she had an 11-hour operation to remove most of her brain tumour and almost died during surgery.

Kinsley following the 11-hour operation in January.

Without the operation, doctors said the brave tot may only live for two or three months.

Despite the surgery being successful Kinsley’s condition is still terminal.

Apology

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said it was the operator’s understanding that Karen would take Kinsley to hospital but an ambulance was sent during the second call.

They said: “This was obviously a really stressful situation and this must have been really worrying for the family and Kinsley.

“We are really sorry that the family feel let down and hope Kinsley is recovering well from her recent illness.

“We will be undertaking a more detailed investigation and will contact the family directly to discuss their concerns and explain the actions taken.”

