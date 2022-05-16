The Witches of East Mill? Brechin memorial to 17th Century locals accused of witchcraft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

The Witches of East Mill? Brechin memorial to 17th Century locals accused of witchcraft

By Graham Brown
May 16 2022, 4.30pm Updated: May 17 2022, 6.11am
Local historian George Mitchell gave a short presentation on the history of the Brechin witches. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Local historian George Mitchell gave a short presentation on the history of the Brechin witches. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

New light is being shone on a dark chapter of Brechin’s past.

Near the River South Esk a memorial stone has been installed bearing 14 local names from the 17th Century.

And it is the first time the Witches of Brechin have been remembered in such a way.

The Inch park memorial. Picture: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
The Inch park memorial. Picture: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Town stonemason Tommy Church created the memorial, which was officially unveiled on Saturday.

It’s part of the Brechin 2020 programme organised to mark 800 years of the town cathedral.

The pandemic got in the way of the octocentennial anniversary celebration.

But the Brechin 2020 group is pleased to have been able to complete the project at Inch Park.

Steve Dempsey of Brechin 2020 at the unveiling ceremony. Picture: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Steve Dempsey of Brechin 2020 at the unveiling ceremony. Picture: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Local historian George Mitchell gave a brief history of the Brechin witches and the town trials at the unveiling.

It’s another addition to the River Street park as part of a drive to bring more tourists to the town.

And the memorial has come about at a time of renewed interest in the history of the witches of Angus and Scotland.

Brutal public spectacle

In the middle 1600s, Scottish witch rage was more fervent and longer-lasting than the rest of the British Isles.

Consulting or practising “witchcraft” brought the death penalty for anyone found guilty by confession or trial.

And it’s estimated as many as one in every 1,000 people were tried and killed.

It has been described as a reign of terror in which small town gossip could consign someone to a death sentence.

Confessions were obtained by the accused being caught, publicly stripped and then shaved in search of ‘witches’ marks’.

Town historian George Mitchell speaking at the cairn unveiling. Picture: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Town historian George Mitchell speaking at the cairn unveiling. Picture: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

They were then tortured, hung, tarred or burned, in most cases in that order.

And the brutal acts were usually carried out by clergymen or elders of the church.

Brechin Cathedral still has a witches’ bar and shackle loops cemented to the walls in the square tower.

And the town’s chains and bridle are still kept in the Town House Museum.

The names on the stone

Records have revealed three women executed as witches in 1650 – Marat Merchant, Janet Couper and Katherine Skair.

Others received non-capital punishment in 1649/50 – James Shanks, Thomas Kyneir, John Chrystison, Isobel Reamy and Thomas Humbell.

The memorial cairn remembers Brechiners tried for witchcraft in the 1600s. Picture: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
The memorial cairn remembers Brechiners tried for witchcraft in the 1600s. Picture: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

And the remaining names on the stone are those whose fate is unknown.

The earliest is Janet Gardiner from 1618, along with Janet Coupere, John Donaldson, Isobell Fordell, Catherine Walker and Elspet Gray, all branded witches between 1649 and 1659.

Cathedral future

In June, the Town House museum is to open an exhibition marking the cathedral’s 800 years.

But the long-term future of the landmark remains uncertain, after the Church of Scotland held its final service last year.

A kirk spokesman said: “Brechin Cathedral is still under Church of Scotland ownership and discussions about the future of the building are ongoing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]