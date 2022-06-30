Disabled Angus tenant’s faulty frame measured SIX times in 18 months but not fixed in growing repairs backlog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Disabled Angus tenant’s faulty frame measured SIX times in 18 months but not fixed in growing repairs backlog

By Graham Brown
June 30 2022, 5.56am Updated: June 30 2022, 3.50pm
Angus Council's repair contract with MPS collapsed earlier this year.
Angus Council has said sorry to tenants over a mountain of unfinished work following the collapse of a £10 million repairs contract earlier this year.

It comes as one disabled woman revealed a broken window in her council house has been measured SIX times in 18 months and is still to be fixed.

Arlene Watson from Forfar says she is “sick with stress” over the situation.

The authority has now set up a direct link for folk to report problems as they try to deal with the mounting backlog.

What is behind the backlog?

In January, Airdrie-based MPS pulled out of the multi-million pound repair arrangement just 10 months into a three-year deal.

The company was dealing with repairs to council homes in Montrose, Brechin, Forfar and Kirriemuir.

MPS said the contract was “unsustainable”.

The firm used a break clause in the agreement.

A new contractor was appointed but tenants revealed a catalogue of repair horror stories.

And housing chiefs admitted problems caused by the pandemic including rising costs and contractor staff shortages were an issue.

MPS was also involved in a £24m kitchen and bathroom replacement programme for more than 6,000 homes but the council ended that deal.

Arlene’s anguish

Now 48-year-old Forfar woman Arlene says she is struggling to deal with the stress around her situation.

She suffers from epilepsy, severe anxiety and PTSD.

Arlene said the rotten window in her two-bedroom home was reported just before Christmas 2020.

“The wall in the bedroom is cracking and going black and I just can’t go in there,” she said.

“They’ve been out looking at it and measured it about six times.

“And I was told last year that a new window had been ordered and it would take six weeks.

“But the council now tell me that they don’t have the measurements on the system after the contract switched over.

“I’ve had to chase them constantly.

“The stress of the whole thing is horrible.”

Angus Council has been asked for comment.

Backlog action

The council now wants tenants to report issues with repairs through a direct email address.

It has just set up oustandinghousingrepairs@angus.gov.uk

The authority says: “We are aware that a number of tenants in Montrose, Brechin, Forfar and Kirriemuir areas are waiting for incomplete repairs to be carried out in their homes.”

Housing bosses want to know about any problems around work quality or timescales.

They say they are pressing MPS to meet their contractual duty by completing repairs.

“Any work that MPS is unable to complete will be reallocated to another contractor by our officer dealing with the backlog,” say officials.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the repairs disruption and would assure you we will try to resolve this situation as quickly as possible.”

Dundee-based QAPM is the replacement contractor for the Montrose, Brechin, Forfar and Kirriemuir areas.

