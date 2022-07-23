Thomas the Tank under threat? Brechin railway says levelling up decision poses questions over attraction’s long-term future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thomas the Tank under threat? Brechin railway says levelling up decision poses questions over attraction’s long-term future

By Graham Brown
July 23 2022, 5.55am
Brechin's historic Caledonian Railway. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Brechin's historic Caledonian Railway. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Brechin heritage railway chiefs say a Levelling Up Fund knockback has left them considering the future direction of travel for one of Angus’s most popular tourist attractions.

An attempt to convince councillors to reverse a decision not to bid for millions of pounds of UK Government cash failed on Thursday.

At a special council meeting, Angus Provost Brian Boyd ruled there hadn’t been a material change in the circumstances of the Caley bid for it to be reconsidered.

Brechin railway
Previous projects have included the replacement of the station canopy. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

The railway had halved its original submission to £9.6 million.

It hoped to land the cash for projects including:

  • Active Travel route between Brechin Station and Andover School
  • Coach and EV Facilities
  • Reinstatement of Brechin Railway turntable
  • Brechin steam shed event space and museum
  • Maintenance, training and green energy development facilities

And it wanted the chance to convince councillors the ambitious programme was not a financial risk to the authority.

Big events could suffer

Caley chairman Jon Gill says the hammer blow could threaten big crowd-pullers like Thomas the Tank and the Polar Express.

And there are fears the operation might have to shut for demolition of a Brechin bridge.

The railway hoped to use LUF cash for the Bog Road project but the authority may now have to fund it from its own pocket.

Brechin station
Caley Railway says its is “enormously frustrated” at the outcome of the LUF bid. Pic: Paul Reid.

Mr Gill said there is “enormous frustration” around the handling of the LUF bid.

“The council owns the railway and as volunteers we have successfully operated that asset for more than 40 years,” he said.

“In that time we estimate there has been a direct tourism benefit of around £90m to Angus.

“Other indirect benefits include training, wellbeing and support for other community groups.

“The lack of transparency and engagement in the whole process leaves the railway with major decisions to make about how it engages with the council in the future.

“It feels like we are a lot better for the council than they are for us.

“Although individually we have a great many supporters in the council, it seems that collectively they will commit no more than words to the railway.

The Caledonian Railway in Brechin.

“Angus has secured nothing from the Levelling Up Fund and we might be the only council to miss out again.”

Varied skillset

He added: “The railway has a strong and diverse volunteer base.

“And a large number of these are highly skilled managerial and technical personnel.

“The efforts all the volunteers put in deliver considerable benefit to Angus.

“But we will need to take time to review things and determine whether any ambitious plans are achievable with the council operating as it does.

“We estimate there will be 20,000 visitors for the Polar Express this year,” said Jon.

“We were awarded exclusive rights from Warner Bros. to run the event in Scotland.

“And in our first year we received an award from them for the best community event globally.

“These are a real challenge for volunteers to run but we made a great success of it.

“The restrictions this result will have on capacity at the railway in future years will threaten our ability to satisfy demand in the long term.

“We just hope that doesn’t mean Warner Bros. might look elsewhere in the future.”

Bridge dilemma

There is also uncertainty around the future of the Bog Road bridge, which crosses the line near Brechin station.

Jon added: “The weight limit has been restricted on this for many years and it’s in a poor condition.

“Our own inspector found it needs immediate work.

“It’s the council’s responsibility and we have asked the council for an inspection history and plans to resolve the issue.

“If they have to knock it down it could close the railway, cost a huge amount of money to do and lead to potential trespassing problems on the line.”

Council commitment

Angus Council said: “There is no question of the council’s support for the project, it is the method of funding and timescales for submission which are in question.

“To be clear, it is the council that would be fully responsible for underwriting this project and that could have impacted on other areas of service delivery to communities in Angus.

“Given the information presented to us and timescales, it has not been possible to reduce that risk.

“However, we have worked extensively with Brechin Caledonian Railway since they first contacted us with their idea for a proposal in May and will continue to do so.

“We remain very supportive of their ambitious scheme.

“Officers are committed to continuing to work with the group moving forward to develop the required detail for a levelling up fund application, so that it is ready in good time for a potential submission next year.

“More immediately, we will be seeking to identify other funding for their project.

“Brechin Caledonian Railway can be assured of the council’s support throughout this process.

“There are no plans in place within Angus Council at this time to progress with bridge improvements, however, the bridge will continue to be monitored in terms of safety.”

