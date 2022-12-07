Empty shop on Arbroath High Street pulled from property auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Empty shop on Arbroath High Street pulled from property auction

By Graham Brown
December 7 2022, 5.03pm
The former ShoeZone shop on Arbroath High Street was withdrawn prior to sale. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The former ShoeZone shop on Arbroath High Street was withdrawn prior to sale. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

A town centre Arbroath shop has failed to find a new owner at auction.

The former Shoe Zone premises at 212 High Street was one of the lots due to feature in an online sale on Wednesday.

But it was withdrawn prior to the Shepherd Commercial sale conducted by SDL Property Auctions.

It has been empty for some time.

The pedestrian precinct premises had been listed at a guide price of £90,000.

Montrose car park fails to hit reserve

Another Angus development opportunity also went unsold.

The private car park in Baltic Street, Montrose has space for 30 vehicles.

It reached a bid of £128,000 against a guide price of £135,000.

Baltic Street car park Montrose
The Baltic Street car park went unsold. Image: Shepherd Commercial

But the figure was not enough for the hammer to fall for a new owner.

Perth flats

And a six-flat residential portfolio in the centre of Perth also failed to make its estimate.

The one-bedroom flats were in County Place, Alexandra Street, King Street, Abbot Street and Methven Buildings.

They generate a combined rental income of just over £2,400 per month.

The lot attracted an offer of £299k, a shade below the £300k guide price.

In Fife, a quarter of an acre of land at Mayfield Farm, just south of Cupar was also withdrawn prior to the auction.

The Kings and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer has instructed the sale of the scrubland site beside the A914.

It had a pre-sale guide price of £35k.

The Crown can claim ownerless land and property under Scots law and money from its sale by KLTR goes to the Scottish Government.

