Empty shop on Arbroath High Street pulled from property auction

A town centre Arbroath shop has failed to find a new owner at auction.

The former Shoe Zone premises at 212 High Street was one of the lots due to feature in an online sale on Wednesday.

But it was withdrawn prior to the Shepherd Commercial sale conducted by SDL Property Auctions.

It has been empty for some time.

The pedestrian precinct premises had been listed at a guide price of £90,000.

Montrose car park fails to hit reserve

Another Angus development opportunity also went unsold.

The private car park in Baltic Street, Montrose has space for 30 vehicles.

It reached a bid of £128,000 against a guide price of £135,000.

But the figure was not enough for the hammer to fall for a new owner.

Perth flats

And a six-flat residential portfolio in the centre of Perth also failed to make its estimate.

The one-bedroom flats were in County Place, Alexandra Street, King Street, Abbot Street and Methven Buildings.

They generate a combined rental income of just over £2,400 per month.

The lot attracted an offer of £299k, a shade below the £300k guide price.

In Fife, a quarter of an acre of land at Mayfield Farm, just south of Cupar was also withdrawn prior to the auction.

The Kings and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer has instructed the sale of the scrubland site beside the A914.

It had a pre-sale guide price of £35k.

The Crown can claim ownerless land and property under Scots law and money from its sale by KLTR goes to the Scottish Government.