GALLERY: Forfar young farmers take to the road for fundraising festive tractor run

Forfar JAC warmed up for Christmas with a spectacular fundraising festive tractor run.

In what’s become an annual tradition, they decked out their machines for a trip to Kirriemuir and Forfar.

And the brightly coloured convoy was a treat for locals and last-minute shoppers who came out to see it passing.

With more than 60 tractors taking part, it made for a great spectacle.

They were decorated with everything from real Christmas trees to flashing Santas, snowmen and even a super-size Christmas elf.

It also raised vital cash for Angus Toy Appeal.

The run started from Newhouse of Glamis before heading to Kirriemuir and into the town past the Bon Scott statue at Bellies Brae.

It headed out of Kirrie and through Padanaram on its way across the A90 and into Forfar.

And it was warmer for some than others, with an cab-less classic Massey Ferguson leading the convoy.

A Justgiving page has already made its £500 target.

You can add to the charity total by donating at www.justgiving.com/ForfarJAC

Courier photographer Gareth Jennings captured the run near Glamis Castle.