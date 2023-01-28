Arbroath pedestrian precinct restaurant and takeaway approved by planners

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new restaurant and takeaway on Arbroath’s pedestrian precinct has received the green light.

The shop at 231 High Street has lain empty for some time.

It is opposite the entrance to Abbeygate shopping centre and was previously a pop-up fundraising premises for Arbroath RNLI Guild.

Development over two storeys

Applicant Rhiannon Properties plan to transform the property into a quality restaurant.

A restaurant and takeaway will occupy the ground floor.

And the first floor will be converted into a small function room available for events, meetings and club gatherings.

Opening hours will be Sunday to Thursday from 10am to 11pm and 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The applicants have not given details of the type of restaurant it will be.

Angus planning officials approved the scheme under delegated powers.

There were no objections to the application.

Planners say the proposal complies with council policies and would be a welcome boost for the High Street.

“The proposal would contribute to the range of other facilities in the town, would see the reuse of an otherwise vacant property, which in turn would provide rates income to the town, investment in a new business and employment opportunities for local residents,” they said.

“By virtue of being open throughout the day and evening it would contribute greatly to the vitality and vibrancy of the town centre.

“In the evenings the splay of light from the large windows would illuminate the pedestrianised section of the high street, creating a safer and more appealing ambience which would contribute to the overall sense of well-being which is so essential if the evening economy is to be promoted.”