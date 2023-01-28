Arbroath pedestrian precinct restaurant and takeaway approved by planners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath pedestrian precinct restaurant and takeaway approved by planners

By Graham Brown
January 28 2023, 7.00am
The empty shop on Arbroath High Street sits opposite the Abbeygate shopping centre entrance.
The empty shop on Arbroath High Street sits opposite the Abbeygate shopping centre entrance. Image: Google

A new restaurant and takeaway on Arbroath’s pedestrian precinct has received the green light.

The shop at 231 High Street has lain empty for some time.

It is opposite the entrance to Abbeygate shopping centre and was previously a pop-up fundraising premises for Arbroath RNLI Guild.

Development over two storeys

Applicant Rhiannon Properties plan to transform the property into a quality restaurant.

A restaurant and takeaway will occupy the ground floor.

And the first floor will be converted into a small function room available for events, meetings and club gatherings.

The empty shop on Arbroath High Street
The shop has been an empty eyesore on the High Street for some time. Image: Google

Opening hours will be Sunday to Thursday from 10am to 11pm and 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The applicants have not given details of the type of restaurant it will be.

Angus planning officials approved the scheme under delegated powers.

There were no objections to the application.

Arbroath High Street
The restaurant’s upper level will become a function room. Image: Google

Planners say the proposal complies with council policies and would be a welcome boost for the High Street.

“The proposal would contribute to the range of other facilities in the town, would see the reuse of an otherwise vacant property, which in turn would provide rates income to the town, investment in a new business and employment opportunities for local residents,” they said.

“By virtue of being open throughout the day and evening it would contribute greatly to the vitality and vibrancy of the town centre.

“In the evenings the splay of light from the large windows would illuminate the pedestrianised section of the high street, creating a safer and more appealing ambience which would contribute to the overall sense of well-being which is so essential if the evening economy is to be promoted.”

