Man, 39, charged with theft in Montrose

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with theft-related offences in Montrose.

The man was arrested following a number of reports to police of a person being seen trying doors and being within gardens in the Dorward Road to Rosehill area of Montrose during the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers say he is due to appear in court on Tuesday (today).

PC Ross McIntyre from Montrose police office issued a reminder to the public around avoiding theft at home.

He said: “We are very grateful to the members of the public who contacted us regarding this person, which assisted us in tracing him quickly.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the value of fully locking and securing cars, sheds, and houses, even when you are at home.”