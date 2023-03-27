How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Angus in 2022?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Angus in 2022?

Data obtained by The Courier shows the numbers are well below the detection rate for non-sexual crimes.

By Alasdair Clark
Angus Sex Offences
Figures show the number of sex offences being detected in Angus. Image: DC Thomson

A suspect was not identified in nearly half of sex offences reported in Angus last year.

Police in the county had a detection rate (a crime is detected when a suspect is identified and charged) of about 56% relative to the number of crimes reported.

It is a slight increase on the detection rate of 51% in 2021, but is still far below the solve rate of over 90% for non-sexual crimes like drug supply and weapon possession.

A total of 404 rapes, sexual assaults and other sex offences were reported across Angus in 2022 – up from 366 in 2021 – according to figures obtained exclusively by The Courier.

A total of 227 sex crimes were detected in 2022, up from 190 the previous year.

The detection rate is similar in Dundee but higher in Fife and Perth and Kinross.

Some offences may be reported in a different year to when they are detected.

But the numbers still offer a fair reflection on how many of these types of crimes are being reported and solved when compared year-on-year.

Sandy Brindley, chief executive of charity Rape Crisis Scotland, says more work is needed.

She said: “Progress is being made in how the justice system treats survivors, including the Scottish Government’s decision to drop the not proven verdict, but we still have a way to go to make sure that survivors can access justice following rape.

Sandy Brindley, chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland. Image: Jane Barlow/PA

“The new Emma Ritch Law Clinic will also offer legal advice and representation to rape complainers from September.

“But there’s much more still to be done.

“We urge the Scottish Government to move quickly to implement in full the recommendations from Lady Dorrian’s review of the management of sexual offences.”

In recent years Police Scotland has been aiming to increase conviction rates for sexual offences.

Just over 40% of rape and attempted rape trials end in a conviction compared to an overall conviction rate for all offences of more than 85%.

Detective Superintendent Fil Capaldi, head of Police Scotland’s sexual crime unit, said: “Over recent years we have made significant efforts to ensure appropriate engagement with survivor groups across the Violence Against Women and Girls network.

“We have undertaken significant work to improve our response, particularly in respect of investigative structures and processes.

“It is reasonable to assess that this has influenced increased confidence in reporting sexual crimes, and this will include reports of recent and non-recent offending.”

He also suggests the “national conversation” around violence against women and girls and the high-profile reporting of sexual crime may have influenced reporting rates.

Sexual crime still ‘vastly under-reported’

But DS Capaldi warns that rape and serious sexual crime remains “vastly under-reported”.

He added: “I hope this increase in reporting is down to victims’ confidence in coming forward, knowing our dedicated, professional officers will fully investigate every report, regardless of where or when it occurred.”

The figures show the number of rapes involving women nearly doubled in Angus last year to 51.

Information and support for anyone affected by rape or sexual abuse issues is available from Rape Crisis Scotland: 

Fife Sex Offence Series
How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Fife in 2022?
Perth and Kinross sex offences series
How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Perth and Kinross in 2022?
Dundee sex offences series
How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Dundee in 2022?
Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.
Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh looks to get top job at Abertay University

