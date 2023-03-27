How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Angus in 2022?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A suspect was not identified in nearly half of sex offences reported in Angus last year.

Police in the county had a detection rate (a crime is detected when a suspect is identified and charged) of about 56% relative to the number of crimes reported.

It is a slight increase on the detection rate of 51% in 2021, but is still far below the solve rate of over 90% for non-sexual crimes like drug supply and weapon possession.

A total of 404 rapes, sexual assaults and other sex offences were reported across Angus in 2022 – up from 366 in 2021 – according to figures obtained exclusively by The Courier.

A total of 227 sex crimes were detected in 2022, up from 190 the previous year.

The detection rate is similar in Dundee but higher in Fife and Perth and Kinross.

Some offences may be reported in a different year to when they are detected.

But the numbers still offer a fair reflection on how many of these types of crimes are being reported and solved when compared year-on-year.

Sandy Brindley, chief executive of charity Rape Crisis Scotland, says more work is needed.

She said: “Progress is being made in how the justice system treats survivors, including the Scottish Government’s decision to drop the not proven verdict, but we still have a way to go to make sure that survivors can access justice following rape.

“The new Emma Ritch Law Clinic will also offer legal advice and representation to rape complainers from September.

“But there’s much more still to be done.

“We urge the Scottish Government to move quickly to implement in full the recommendations from Lady Dorrian’s review of the management of sexual offences.”

In recent years Police Scotland has been aiming to increase conviction rates for sexual offences.

Just over 40% of rape and attempted rape trials end in a conviction compared to an overall conviction rate for all offences of more than 85%.

Detective Superintendent Fil Capaldi, head of Police Scotland’s sexual crime unit, said: “Over recent years we have made significant efforts to ensure appropriate engagement with survivor groups across the Violence Against Women and Girls network.

“We have undertaken significant work to improve our response, particularly in respect of investigative structures and processes.

“It is reasonable to assess that this has influenced increased confidence in reporting sexual crimes, and this will include reports of recent and non-recent offending.”

He also suggests the “national conversation” around violence against women and girls and the high-profile reporting of sexual crime may have influenced reporting rates.

Sexual crime still ‘vastly under-reported’

But DS Capaldi warns that rape and serious sexual crime remains “vastly under-reported”.

He added: “I hope this increase in reporting is down to victims’ confidence in coming forward, knowing our dedicated, professional officers will fully investigate every report, regardless of where or when it occurred.”

The figures show the number of rapes involving women nearly doubled in Angus last year to 51.

Information and support for anyone affected by rape or sexual abuse issues is available from Rape Crisis Scotland:

Call 0808 801 0302

Text 07537 410 027

Email support@rapecrisisscotland.org.uk