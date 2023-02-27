Brechin firm Matrix driving students’ ambition to find winning formula for Silverstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brechin firm Matrix driving students’ ambition to find winning formula for Silverstone

By Graham Brown
February 27 2023, 5.55am Updated: February 27 2023, 4.15pm
Students Michael MacLellan, Izabela Nowakowska and Calum Thow with Matrix International general manager Hamish Oag (left) and operations manager Allan Mason. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Students Michael MacLellan, Izabela Nowakowska and Calum Thow with Matrix International general manager Hamish Oag (left) and operations manager Allan Mason. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Student racers showcased the machine they hope will carry them to Silverstone glory this summer to an Angus firm backing their bid.

Matrix International in Brechin is one of the sponsors of HW Racing, a team from Heriot Watt University taking part in Formula Student UK.

It is a hotly-contested universities challenge to design and build a single-seat EV race car.

Brechin Formula student racing car
Matrix International staff with the HW Racing car. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Rapid progress

HW Racing began in 2008 with 23 members.

Until 2018 it ran an internal combustion-powered car.

But the competition has now moved to full EV racing cars and last year the team secured the third best result in its history.

They finished 20th out of 61 teams and was the third best new EV.

Company’s enthusiasm

Matrix is a long-established part of the Angus business scene and part of Warner Electric.

Brechin factory general manager Hamish Oag says that as well as the students’ sponsorship, the firm’s field of production and expertise is a perfect fit for the racing project.

“We manufacture electromagnetic brakes and clutches for use in the likes of forklift trucks and construction vehicles,” said Hamish.

“They are also moving to electric so it is a big market and a big future for us.

“That was the correlation for us in supporting this racing car project.

The EV drivetrain of the HW Racing car. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“They were looking for sponsorship and we were delighted to be able to help,” he said.

“We do feel very strongly about supporting aspiring engineers locally and nationally.

“We work with schools, we have modern apprenticeships and we feel it is important to work with future engineers.”

Hefty rule book

HW Racing project manager Izabela Nowakowska and senior team colleagues Calum Thow and Michael MacLellan took the hi-tech race car along to the East Mill Road factory for employees to see close-up.

It’s a project which will see around £20,000 pumped into the effort to come out on top at Silverstone over five days of intense competition in July.

Fourth-year engineering student Calum heads the powertrain development of the car.

He said being able to bring it to Angus was an opportunity to show Matrix how appreciated and vital their support is.

Heriot Watt University Formula Student project
Heriot Watt students (from left) Michael MacLellan, Izabela Nowakowska and Calum Thow are Silverstone-bound this summer. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“There is a 150-page rule book which each Formula Student car must be built to,” said Calum.

“They are scrutinised by professionals and each car must be totally rules compliant.”

That is only the first hurdle before competitors undertake challenges including a brake test and skid pad.

“The main challenge is an endurance test of 22 kilometres around Silverstone circuit,” said Calum.

“We estimate this car has involved around £45,000 of work, but we try to carry over as much as we sensibly can into the next year.”

The students hope to have the car fully built in May to begin testing for the summer showdown.

 

