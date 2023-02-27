Brechin firm Matrix driving students’ ambition to find winning formula for Silverstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Student racers showcased the machine they hope will carry them to Silverstone glory this summer to an Angus firm backing their bid.

Matrix International in Brechin is one of the sponsors of HW Racing, a team from Heriot Watt University taking part in Formula Student UK.

It is a hotly-contested universities challenge to design and build a single-seat EV race car.

Rapid progress

HW Racing began in 2008 with 23 members.

Until 2018 it ran an internal combustion-powered car.

But the competition has now moved to full EV racing cars and last year the team secured the third best result in its history.

They finished 20th out of 61 teams and was the third best new EV.

Company’s enthusiasm

Matrix is a long-established part of the Angus business scene and part of Warner Electric.

Brechin factory general manager Hamish Oag says that as well as the students’ sponsorship, the firm’s field of production and expertise is a perfect fit for the racing project.

“We manufacture electromagnetic brakes and clutches for use in the likes of forklift trucks and construction vehicles,” said Hamish.

“They are also moving to electric so it is a big market and a big future for us.

“That was the correlation for us in supporting this racing car project.

“They were looking for sponsorship and we were delighted to be able to help,” he said.

“We do feel very strongly about supporting aspiring engineers locally and nationally.

“We work with schools, we have modern apprenticeships and we feel it is important to work with future engineers.”

Hefty rule book

HW Racing project manager Izabela Nowakowska and senior team colleagues Calum Thow and Michael MacLellan took the hi-tech race car along to the East Mill Road factory for employees to see close-up.

It’s a project which will see around £20,000 pumped into the effort to come out on top at Silverstone over five days of intense competition in July.

Fourth-year engineering student Calum heads the powertrain development of the car.

He said being able to bring it to Angus was an opportunity to show Matrix how appreciated and vital their support is.

“There is a 150-page rule book which each Formula Student car must be built to,” said Calum.

“They are scrutinised by professionals and each car must be totally rules compliant.”

That is only the first hurdle before competitors undertake challenges including a brake test and skid pad.

“The main challenge is an endurance test of 22 kilometres around Silverstone circuit,” said Calum.

“We estimate this car has involved around £45,000 of work, but we try to carry over as much as we sensibly can into the next year.”

The students hope to have the car fully built in May to begin testing for the summer showdown.