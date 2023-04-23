Concern growing for missing Arbroath teenager

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern is growing for a 14-year-old who has been reported missing from Arbroath.

Police are appealing for information to help trace Finn Riach who has been reported missing from the Angus town.

The 14-year-old was last seen around 4.15pm on Saturday in the Auchmithie area, near Arbroath.

Finn is described as being around 5ft 7, with long blonde hair.

He was wearing a grey zip-up fleece, blue jeans, black Samba style trainers and a black beanie hat.

Police appeal

He is known to travel to the Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh areas.

In an appeal on social media, Police Scotland said: “His family are worried and growing concerned for his welfare.

“They are asking Finn to please get in touch if he sees this appeal.

“Officers are also requesting anyone who has seen Finn or spoken with him to please contact 101, quoting reference 2737 of 22 April, 2023.”