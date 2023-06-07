Former Kirriemuir RBS branch takes on crucial new food and clothing bank role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Former Kirriemuir RBS branch takes on crucial new food and clothing bank role

Kirriemuir Food Hub and the town's Rotary Club clothing bank are now under one roof in the former branch building which closed in 2015.

By Graham Brown
The Kirrie Hub has relaunched at the town's former RBS branch. Imager: Paul Reid
The Kirrie Hub has relaunched at the town's former RBS branch. Imager: Paul Reid

Kirriemuir Food Hub and the town’s Rotary Club have joined forces in a key collaboration to help local families.

The former town centre RBS branch – closed since 2015 – has become a food and clothing hub.

It continues the excellent work of the Kirrie Food Hub which was set up in 2020 during the first Covid lockdown.

And it represents a major step forward for the clothing hub which emerged from one Rotarian’s suggestion to give further help to struggling local families.

Those behind it say they hope the single base will go from strength to strength.

Kirriemuir food hub and clothing bank join forces.
Quinn Meechan, 2, and Amelia Thomson, 5, pick some potatoes from the food hub. Image: Paul Reid

Town publican Lindsey Wilson gave over part of her Three Bellies Brae premises for the food hub initiative when it started.

It has diverted tonnes of food from going to waste into the hands of local families.

The project also saw a 24-hour larder and regular pop-up cafe at Three Bellies Brae established.

Food parcels and packed lunches

It gets food from the Co-op, Tesco and Asda, as well as receiving public donations.

And the project is increasingly working with national charity FareShare.

Lindsey expects to see an upturn in demand with the opening of the combined hub.

Kirriemuir Food Hub relaunch.
Kirrie Food Hub committee member Elaine Findlay with Angus Provost Brian Boyd. Image: Paul Reid

“We save an average of 185kg of food waste per week – which equates to 444 meals,” she said.

“We currently receive 85-100 visits to the hub each week but anticipate a big increase with the relocation and relaunch.”

The venture also supports Angus Carers, Kirriemuir Youth Project, DD8 Music and the community’s family support team.

Last summer it supplied 1,800 packed lunches to local school children.

Clothing hub ambitions

Kirriemuir Rotary president Philip Ross says there are big hopes for the clothing hub going forward.

“This emerged from an idea from Rotarian Jim Grant a couple of years ago,” he said.

“We were initially given space in the food hub and then were in the Kirrie Connections premises.

“But with the RBS building empty and the food hub changing their model we saw this as the opportunity to get more space and work together.

“It’s a big change for us as a club.

Angus Provost Brian Boyd at Kirrie clothing hub.
Angus Provost Brian Boyd in the clothing hub. Image: Paul Reid

“We have a commitment to fund the rent for a year and we also need a pool of volunteers to man the clothing hub when it is open six days a week.

“We have a great bunch of volunteers who just want to help the community.

“We are very fortunate with donations – some items are brand new with tags still on.”

The clothing hub caters for up to age 18 at the moment, although some adult clothing such as winter jackets have been donated and proved particularly popular.

Kirriemuir clothing hub
Clothing donations are always welcome. Image: Paul Reid

Philip added: “Our next stage is to equip the building with storage racks for all the donations we receive.

“Long-term we’re looking at funding from areas like the lottery and the ambition would be to have a paid employee to run the clothing hub.

“There are great synergies between the food hub and the clothing hub and we will continue to develop those.

“We see it as a win-win for the community.”

The Bank Street building currently opens from 10am to 2pm, Monday to Saturday.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Kirrie Hub has relaunched at the town's former RBS branch. Imager: Paul Reid
Did Forfar energy drink power Dundee United's greatest-ever team past their rivals?
The Kirrie Hub has relaunched at the town's former RBS branch. Imager: Paul Reid
Domino's Forfar: 'I want to bring £350,000 investment and 30 jobs to town' says…
The Kirrie Hub has relaunched at the town's former RBS branch. Imager: Paul Reid
Developer brings forward plans for nearly 120 new Forfar homes
The Kirrie Hub has relaunched at the town's former RBS branch. Imager: Paul Reid
Tayside rapist was hired by children's mental health charity AFTER first court appearance
Passengers queuing at Madeira Airport.
Tayside residents stranded on Portuguese island as flights cancelled amid red weather warning
The Kirrie Hub has relaunched at the town's former RBS branch. Imager: Paul Reid
Businessman preparing planning appeal over Arbroath flats refusal for harbourside pub
The Kirrie Hub has relaunched at the town's former RBS branch. Imager: Paul Reid
Cream club night returning to Montrose
Morgan Prior
Polyamorous children's counsellor from Carnoustie guilty of Dundee rape
The Kirrie Hub has relaunched at the town's former RBS branch. Imager: Paul Reid
Experts fear 400kV 'super pylons' will threaten prime Angus farmland
The Kirrie Hub has relaunched at the town's former RBS branch. Imager: Paul Reid
Lamborghini's Mitchell takes Paul Ricard positives and moves on to the big one at…