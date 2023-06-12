Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
News Angus & The Mearns

Police probe assault and robbery of 23-year-old man near Arbroath railway station

Two men are believed to have attacked and robbed a three-figure sum of money from the man on Dishlandtown Street.

By Ben MacDonald
The assault is believed to have happened at Dishlandtown Street, Arbroath
Dishlandtown Street. Image: Google Street View

Police in Angus say they are investigating after a 23-year-old man was assaulted and robbed near Arbroath railway station.

The incident is believed to have taken place at around 3.15pm on Friday at a property in Dishlandtown Street.

Two men assaulted a 23-year-old man and stole a three-figure sum of cash.

They then assaulted the man outside and were last seen heading along Dishlandtown Street, Catherine Street, and Keptie Street.

The victim sustained injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

One of the suspects is described as around 6ft in height and of slim build.

He was wearing a black Crosshatch t-shirt, a black zipped top and bottoms, and grey trainers.

The other suspect is also described as around 6ft in height and of slim build.

He was wearing a navy zipped jacket, brown trousers and black trainers with white soles and laces.

Police appeal after man assaulted in Arbroath

DC Lindsay Martin said: “The victim has been left injured by this incident and we are appealing for information to help trace those involved.

“At this time, the street was busy with people and traffic. If anyone has witnessed the incident or captured anything on dashcam footage or CCTV, please contact police.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2311 of Friday June 9.

Alternatively, a call can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

