Angus drivers face two weeks of A92 roadworks after combine harvester fire

Angus drivers are facing two weeks of roadworks on the A92 due to damage caused by a combine harvester fire.

The road was shut near Inverkeilor overnight after the blaze on Tuesday.

The A92 has since reopened, but the surface has been left damaged by the incident.

Temporary traffic lights on A92 after fire damage

While repairs are carried out, temporary traffic lights and a 10mph speed limit are in place.

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Following yesterday’s road closure, we have now reopened the carriageway under temporary traffic lights until the carriageway is structurally assessed.

“This may be subject to change at short notice.

“The traffic management will be in place for approximately two weeks and have a temporary speed limit of 10mph.”

One resident described hearing a “house-shaking explosion” as the vehicle went up in flames.

No one was hurt in the blaze.