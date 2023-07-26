Angus drivers face two weeks of A92 roadworks after combine harvester fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus drivers face two weeks of A92 roadworks after combine harvester fire

The surface of the road has been damaged after the farm vehicle exploded on Tuesday.

By Ben MacDonald
Damage to A92 near Inverkeilor
The section of A92 damaged by the fire. Image: Stuart Walker

Angus drivers are facing two weeks of roadworks on the A92 due to damage caused by a combine harvester fire.

The road was shut near Inverkeilor overnight after the blaze on Tuesday.

The A92 has since reopened, but the surface has been left damaged by the incident.

Temporary traffic lights on A92 after fire damage

While repairs are carried out, temporary traffic lights and a 10mph speed limit are in place.

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Following yesterday’s road closure, we have now reopened the carriageway under temporary traffic lights until the carriageway is structurally assessed.

“This may be subject to change at short notice.

Black smoke and flames coming from a combine harvester on the A92 near Inverkeilor
The fire on the A92. Image: Barry O’Neill/Twitter.
Damage to the road surface. Image: Stuart Walker

“The traffic management will be in place for approximately two weeks and have a temporary speed limit of 10mph.”

One resident described hearing a “house-shaking explosion” as the vehicle went up in flames.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

