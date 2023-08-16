A92, Dundee Road, in Arbroath to close for emergency roadworks

Drivers in Arbroath face delays as the A92, Dundee Road, is set to close for emergency roadworks.

The works will begin on Thursday at 9am at its junction with Westway.

It is currently unknown how long the roadworks will take to complete or when the road will reopen.

Traffic will be diverted up the Westway to Cairnie Road and then back to Guthrie Port Roundabout.

The works are due to a major issue with the culvert running underneath the road.

According to Angus Council, temporary repairs had been carried out but further investigations and repairs are needed as a priority.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “We will close the road from 9am tomorrow, August 17, so emergency work can be carried out safely.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that this necessary action causes, but safety is our priority.”

Access for residents will be maintained throughout the works.