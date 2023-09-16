Six-year-old Carnoustie golfer Isla is leading the way in the girls’ game

Carnoustie six-year-old Isla Kelly has fired her way to the top of the leaderboard in a golf competition for Scotland’s young stars.

The Carlogie Primary School pupil was on brilliant form at Crieff Golf Club for a skills showdown involving the country’s best age group players.

Isla qualified for the finals of the event from a field of almost 650 youngsters.

Proud dad Daniel said the young star was determined to bring the trophy home to Angus.

“It’s a putting, chipping and driving competition,” he said.

“Isla was top of the national leaderboard, which qualified her for Crieff.

“The final 42 from the children who entered were invited to take part.

“She’s a confident wee thing and said ‘Dad, I’m going to win it’, but there were a lot of good young players there.

“You get points for things like accuracy, distance and then there is the putting competition from four, eight and twelve feet.”

Isla’s confidence was well founded after she captured the winners’ trophy to secure he place as the top-ranked six-year-old girl.

Family home overlooks famous links

She only took up the game last year.

But with the family home on Links Parade overlooking Carnoustie’s famous Championship links, the sport suits Isla to a tee.

“She gets coaching once a week as part of the Carnoustie Craws and if it hadn’t been for them – especially her coach Tom Phillips – she wouldn’t have achieved what she has,” said Daniel.

Isla is learning to play on the short five-hole Nestie course at Carnoustie Links.

But she’s hoping to graduate to the full 18-hole courses – and perhaps emulate a high-flying family member.

“We’re not big golfers, but my wife Alison’s cousin is Scott Mann, who is pretty well known in Carnoustie,” added Daniel.

Scott recently fired his way into the record books by smashing his own previous record on the Burnside course.

He produced a 12-under-par round for a remarkable total of 56.

Daniel added: “She loves golf and wants to be out there as much as she can.

“But she’s also scoring goals for fun with the boys team at Carnoustie Panmure and does gymnastics in Dundee.”