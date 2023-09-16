Six-year-old Carnoustie golfer Isla is leading the way in the girls’ game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six-year-old Carnoustie golfer Isla is leading the way in the girls’ game

Carnoustie Craws player Isla Kelly topped her age group in Scottish Golf's junior skills challenge held at Crieff.

By Graham Brown
Carnoustie six-year-old Isla Kelly led the field in a Scottish skills challenge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Carnoustie six-year-old Isla Kelly led the field in a Scottish skills challenge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Carnoustie six-year-old Isla Kelly has fired her way to the top of the leaderboard in a golf competition for Scotland’s young stars.

The Carlogie Primary School pupil was on brilliant form at Crieff Golf Club for a skills showdown involving the country’s best age group players.

Isla qualified for the finals of the event from a field of almost 650 youngsters.

Proud dad Daniel said the young star was determined to bring the trophy home to Angus.

“It’s a putting, chipping and driving competition,” he said.

“Isla was top of the national leaderboard, which qualified her for Crieff.

“The final 42 from the children who entered were invited to take part.

Youung Carnoustie golfer Isla Kelly
Isla with her awards from the junior skills event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“She’s a confident wee thing and said ‘Dad, I’m going to win it’, but there were a lot of good young players there.

“It’s a putting, chipping and driving competition.

“You get points for things like accuracy, distance and then there is the putting competition from four, eight and twelve feet.”

Isla’s confidence was well founded after she captured the winners’ trophy to secure he place as the top-ranked six-year-old girl.

Family home overlooks famous links

She only took up the game last year.

But with the family home on Links Parade overlooking Carnoustie’s famous Championship links, the sport suits Isla to a tee.

“She gets coaching once a week as part of the Carnoustie Craws and if it hadn’t been for them – especially her coach Tom Phillips – she wouldn’t have achieved what she has,” said Daniel.

Isla is learning to play on the short five-hole Nestie course at Carnoustie Links.

But she’s hoping to graduate to the full 18-hole courses – and perhaps emulate a high-flying family member.

Carnoustie girl golfer Isla Kelly.
Isla gets out on Carnoustie’s Nestie course as often as possible.v Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We’re not big golfers, but my wife Alison’s cousin is Scott Mann, who is pretty well known in Carnoustie,” added Daniel.

Scott recently fired his way into the record books by smashing his own previous record on the Burnside course.

He produced a 12-under-par round for a remarkable total of 56.

Daniel added: “She loves golf and wants to be out there as much as she can.

“But she’s also scoring goals for fun with the boys team at Carnoustie Panmure and does gymnastics in Dundee.”

