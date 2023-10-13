Risky concrete found in nearly 60% of social homes surveyed by Angus Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Risky concrete found in nearly 60% of social homes surveyed by Angus Council

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was uncovered in 25 of 42 houses Angus Council homed in on during a survey for the collapse-risk material.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council is surveying social homes for the presence of Raac. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus Council is surveying social homes for the presence of Raac. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dodgy concrete has been found in nearly 60% of the social homes surveyed by Angus Council for the building material which has forced the closure of dozens of English schools.

Councils, health boards and other organisations are examining thousands of buildings for the presence of dangerous Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

It has already been found in two Dundee primary schools.

Police and university buildings in Tayside and Fife also contain Raac.

Raac found in Dundee police station.
Police Scotland found Raac in Dundee’s Baluniefield station. Image: Google

Now, it has emerged 25 of 42 Angus council houses surveyed for Raac were found to contain the collapse-risk material.

Small proportion of overall stock

The figure represents a tiny fraction of the council’s housing stock of more than 7,000 homes.

Council chiefs have not confirmed the location of any affected houses, or how far advanced their homes survey is.

And they say talks are ongoing with engineering experts about the situation.

“We are currently carrying out ongoing investigations of our non-educational buildings, including council housing, for the presence of Raac,” the council said.

Investigations are continuing but, at this stage, 25 social homes have been identified as containing Raac.

“In terms of the remedial works, we are working with structural engineers to determine any potential remedial measures.”

FOI finding

The data emerged through a Freedom of Information request submitted by the Scottish Conservatives.

North East MSP Liam Kerr said the high Raac strike rate for a low number of homes could suggest Angus is aware of potential “hotspots”.

He said: “The Scottish Government has known about Raac’s limited durability for some time.

“But recent revelations about its presence in schools and healthcare buildings suggests the problem is more widespread than first thought.

“And many people living in social housing may be totally unaware that this concrete is present in their property.

“It looks like Angus Council has had a good notion of where hotspots may be, judging by the high hit rate of its inspections.

“Keeping tenants safe will be the priority – the question being how a council facing a £60 million black hole is meant to foot the bill.

Raac concrete closes buildings.
Raac is feared to leaving ceilings and other parts of buildings prone to collapse. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire

“The UK Government has been proactive in addressing this issue – in sharp contrast to the Scottish Government.

“So I’ll be asking the minister responsible whether financial aid is going to replace roofs in social housing, alongside schools and hospitals.”

Raac was used between the 1950s and the 1990s as a cheaper and lighter alternative to heavier concrete in public and private buildings.

However, concerns have emerged in recent years about the durability of the material.

Raac safety concerns have forced the closure of more than 100 schools in England.

