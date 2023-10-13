Risky concrete found in nearly 60% of social homes surveyed by Angus Council

Dodgy concrete has been found in nearly 60% of the social homes surveyed by Angus Council for the building material which has forced the closure of dozens of English schools.

Councils, health boards and other organisations are examining thousands of buildings for the presence of dangerous Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

It has already been found in two Dundee primary schools.

Police and university buildings in Tayside and Fife also contain Raac.

Now, it has emerged 25 of 42 Angus council houses surveyed for Raac were found to contain the collapse-risk material.

Small proportion of overall stock

The figure represents a tiny fraction of the council’s housing stock of more than 7,000 homes.

Council chiefs have not confirmed the location of any affected houses, or how far advanced their homes survey is.

And they say talks are ongoing with engineering experts about the situation.

“We are currently carrying out ongoing investigations of our non-educational buildings, including council housing, for the presence of Raac,” the council said.

Investigations are continuing but, at this stage, 25 social homes have been identified as containing Raac.

“In terms of the remedial works, we are working with structural engineers to determine any potential remedial measures.”

FOI finding

The data emerged through a Freedom of Information request submitted by the Scottish Conservatives.

North East MSP Liam Kerr said the high Raac strike rate for a low number of homes could suggest Angus is aware of potential “hotspots”.

He said: “The Scottish Government has known about Raac’s limited durability for some time.

“But recent revelations about its presence in schools and healthcare buildings suggests the problem is more widespread than first thought.

“And many people living in social housing may be totally unaware that this concrete is present in their property.

“It looks like Angus Council has had a good notion of where hotspots may be, judging by the high hit rate of its inspections.

“Keeping tenants safe will be the priority – the question being how a council facing a £60 million black hole is meant to foot the bill.

“The UK Government has been proactive in addressing this issue – in sharp contrast to the Scottish Government.

“So I’ll be asking the minister responsible whether financial aid is going to replace roofs in social housing, alongside schools and hospitals.”

Raac was used between the 1950s and the 1990s as a cheaper and lighter alternative to heavier concrete in public and private buildings.

However, concerns have emerged in recent years about the durability of the material.

Raac safety concerns have forced the closure of more than 100 schools in England.