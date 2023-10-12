Man taken to hospital after two car crash in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Man taken to hospital after two car crash in Angus

The crash happened on the A933 near Arbroath on Thursday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Angus crash
A933 Image: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after a two car crash in Angus.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon near Arbroath.

The condition of the man has not been revealed.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the incident.

Two car crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30pm on Thursday, 12 October, 2023, police were called to a report of a two car road crash on the A933 at Heughead, Arbroath.

“Emergency services attended and the road was closed while one of the vehicles was recovered.

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Alex Smith at the outer harbour pontoon with the Atlantic 85 and his boat a few berths away. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Axed Arbroath RNLI stalwart slams 'kick in the teeth' after controversial Atlantic 85 berthed…
Tiger Woods plays to the 18th at Carnoustie in the 2018 Open Championship. Image: SNS
Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa bought by international investor consortium
The Portcullis in Arbroath shut suddenly in late February. Image: Admiral Taverns
Arbroath search for new mine host at Portcullis continues eight months on from sudden…
The aftermath of the Robert Lindsay disaster on October 27 1953. Image: DC Thomson
Arbroath memorial service to mark 70th anniversary of town lifeboat station's darkest day
The Asda Express store in Birkhill is the first of its kind in Scotland. Image: Asda
Birkhill's new Asda Express is first in Scotland with plans for another in Aberfeldy
RNLI Arbroath was called to assist after a kite surfer got into difficulty
Rescue launched for kite surfer in difficulty in high winds off Arbroath
Rhys Falconer at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for Angus paedophile who hoarded obscene 'dogs and horses' porn
kite surfer in difficulty
Arbroath RNLI: The stormy year since the Angus town learned it could lose its…
Montrose Community Trust project manager Logan Cruickshank. Image: SPFL Trust
Street football and food for Montrose youngsters in Community Trust's Free Kicks project
The Flying Scotsman travels through Dundee
Final chance to see Flying Scotsman in Tayside and Fife in 2023

Conversation