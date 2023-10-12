Man taken to hospital after two car crash in Angus

A man has been taken to hospital after a two car crash in Angus.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon near Arbroath.

The condition of the man has not been revealed.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the incident.

Two car crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30pm on Thursday, 12 October, 2023, police were called to a report of a two car road crash on the A933 at Heughead, Arbroath.

“Emergency services attended and the road was closed while one of the vehicles was recovered.

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment.”