Storm Babet: Experts share flooding advice amid red and amber warnings for Tayside and Fife

Experts have shared tips on preparing for flooding as a series of red and amber weather warnings are in place for Tayside and Fife.

Flood alerts have been issued across the country, including Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Fife, during Storm Babet.

Some areas could see more than the monthly October average rainfall within a 36 to 48-hour period on Thursday and Friday.

It is feared that the storm may impact some of the communities recovering from flooding less than a fortnight ago, including Perth, with some areas still said to be “saturated”.

David Morgan, duty flood manager at environment watchdog Sepa, said: “Scotland experienced a significant rainfall event that caused extensive flooding in local communities only a few days ago.

“With catchments still saturated we’re urging people to be prepared for flooding.

“We are looking at some forecast totals that are even higher over the next few days, so please do use this time to plan and prepare.”

Five steps to prepare for flooding as Tayside and Fife set for extreme rainfall

Floodline suggests five steps to prepare for flooding:

Sign up to Floodline to receive advance notice of when and where flooding might happen

Prepare a flood plan and put a family flood kit together so that everyone knows what to do if flooding happens

Familiarise yourself with how to shut off gas, electricity and water supplies

Keep a list of useful contact numbers, including your insurance company and utility providers

Consider flood protection products for your property and ensure your insurance provides adequate cover for flood damage

Mr Morgan added: “If you haven’t already signed up for Floodline, I would strongly advise you to do so.

“The service is free and can give you advance notice of flooding in your area.”

How to get help in power cuts during Storm Babet

Meanwhile, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) – which looks after the networks across the north of Scotland – has moved to yellow alert status and is mobilising teams to deal with any damage to the network.

SSEN will contact the most vulnerable customers offering them further advice and support.

Customers are eligible for the priority services register if they have a disability, are deaf or hard of hearing, live with children under five, are blind or partially sighted, have a chronic illness, use medical equipment reliant on electricity, and are over 60.

Residents are also asked to dial 105 to report any loss of power supply during the storm.

The flood alerts come as the Met Office has issued a red warning for rain over Angus and eastern fringes of Perthshire.

A series of other amber and yellow warnings for wind and rain are in place across Tayside and Fife.

Storm Babet has already caused travel disruption, as with most trains through Tayside and Fife cancelled on Thursday on Friday.

Perth and Kinross Council has also revealed its flooding preparations ahead of Storm Babet, after coming under fire when severe weather hit the region earlier this month.