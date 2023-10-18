Storm Babet: Experts share flooding advice amid red and amber warnings for Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Storm Babet: Experts share flooding advice amid red and amber warnings for Tayside and Fife

Sepa says some areas are already "saturated" from previous rainfall.

By Andrew Robson
Image shows Aberfeldy Caravan Park during recent floods
Some areas, like Aberfeldy, were flooded earlier this month. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Experts have shared tips on preparing for flooding as a series of red and amber weather warnings are in place for Tayside and Fife.

Flood alerts have been issued across the country, including Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Fife, during Storm Babet.

Some areas could see more than the monthly October average rainfall within a 36 to 48-hour period on Thursday and Friday.

It is feared that the storm may impact some of the communities recovering from flooding less than a fortnight ago, including Perth, with some areas still said to be “saturated”.

Flooding in Dundee during a 2022 downpour. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson

David Morgan, duty flood manager at environment watchdog Sepa, said: “Scotland experienced a significant rainfall event that caused extensive flooding in local communities only a few days ago.

“With catchments still saturated we’re urging people to be prepared for flooding.

“We are looking at some forecast totals that are even higher over the next few days, so please do use this time to plan and prepare.”

Five steps to prepare for flooding as Tayside and Fife set for extreme rainfall

Floodline suggests five steps to prepare for flooding:

  • Sign up to Floodline to receive advance notice of when and where flooding might happen
  • Prepare a flood plan and put a family flood kit together so that everyone knows what to do if flooding happens
  • Familiarise yourself with how to shut off gas, electricity and water supplies
  • Keep a list of useful contact numbers, including your insurance company and utility providers
  • Consider flood protection products for your property and ensure your insurance provides adequate cover for flood damage

Mr Morgan added: “If you haven’t already signed up for Floodline, I would strongly advise you to do so.

“The service is free and can give you advance notice of flooding in your area.”

How to get help in power cuts during Storm Babet

Meanwhile, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) – which looks after the networks across the north of Scotland – has moved to yellow alert status and is mobilising teams to deal with any damage to the network.

SSEN will contact the most vulnerable customers offering them further advice and support.

Customers are eligible for the priority services register if they have a disability, are deaf or hard of hearing, live with children under five, are blind or partially sighted, have a chronic illness, use medical equipment reliant on electricity, and are over 60.

Residents are also asked to dial 105 to report any loss of power supply during the storm.

Red weather warning across Tayside
A red warning for rain in parts of Tayside has been issued. Image: Met Office

The flood alerts come as the Met Office has issued a red warning for rain over Angus and eastern fringes of Perthshire.

A series of other amber and yellow warnings for wind and rain are in place across Tayside and Fife.

Storm Babet has already caused travel disruption, as with most trains through Tayside and Fife cancelled on Thursday on Friday.

Perth and Kinross Council has also revealed its flooding preparations ahead of Storm Babet, after coming under fire when severe weather hit the region earlier this month.

Conversation