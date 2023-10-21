Storm Babet in Brechin latest: Flood relief appeal to ‘help residents rebuild lives’

An emergency fundraiser has been launched for flood-hit Brechin residents who have been worst affected by Storm Babet.

Hundreds of locals have been forced to flee their homes after the town’s flood defences were breached due to exceptional rainfall.

Organised by local charity Brechin Buccaneers, the money will be distributed among those devastated by the storm.

Over £1,000 has been raised in the 14 hours since the GoFundMe was set up. The group has set a target of £50,000.

Donations will be used to help those whose homes have been hit by flooding to “rebuild their lives”.

Emergency workers were seen on Friday evacuating those whose homes had been deluged by water, with locals pictured clutching their possessions as they left on inflatable boats and rafts.

In the appeal for support, the fundraising team said: “The horrific levels of flooding we have just seen will have a huge impact upon many of our lives.

“When we factor in the cost of living rises we have already witnessed and the costs of insurance, we are faced with the tragic fact that many simply cannot afford to pay for insurance.

“Brechin is the most fabulous community and we know people want to help those in need who, due to reasons not of there making, have had their lives devastated.”

Follow all the latest updates from Storm Babet across Tayside and Fife HERE