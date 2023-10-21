Storm Babet in Brechin latest: Flood relief appeal to ‘help residents rebuild lives’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Babet in Brechin latest: Flood relief appeal to ‘help residents rebuild lives’

Support is being organised for flood-hit residents in Brechin forced to flee their homes.

By Alasdair Clark
Hundreds of homes have been evacuated as rising flood water took over the town. Image: Peter Leslie/Drone Survey Services
Hundreds of homes have been evacuated as rising flood water took over the town. Image: Peter Leslie/Drone Survey Services

An emergency fundraiser has been launched for flood-hit Brechin residents who have been worst affected by Storm Babet.

Hundreds of locals have been forced to flee their homes after the town’s flood defences were breached due to exceptional rainfall.

Organised by local charity Brechin Buccaneers, the money will be distributed among those devastated by the storm.

Over £1,000 has been raised in the 14 hours since the GoFundMe was set up. The group has set a target of £50,000.

Storm babet Brechin flooding
Rescue teams in Brechin wade through rising flood water. Image: PA

Donations will be used to help those whose homes have been hit by flooding to “rebuild their lives”.

Emergency workers were seen on Friday evacuating those whose homes had been deluged by water, with locals pictured clutching their possessions as they left on inflatable boats and rafts.

In the appeal for support, the fundraising team said: “The horrific levels of flooding we have just seen will have a huge impact upon many of our lives.

Brechin residents pulled to safety
Residents have been taken to the community campus to recover. Image: Paul Reid

“When we factor in the cost of living rises we have already witnessed and the costs of insurance, we are faced with the tragic fact that many simply cannot afford to pay for insurance.

“Brechin is the most fabulous community and we know people want to help those in need who, due to reasons not of there making, have had their lives devastated.”

Follow all the latest updates from Storm Babet across Tayside and Fife HERE

