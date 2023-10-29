East Haven’s reputation grows with latest Britain in Bloom success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
East Haven’s reputation grows with latest Britain in Bloom success

East Haven Together picked up a string of awards in this year's Britain in Bloom competition - including joint winner of the nation's best coastal community.

By Graham Brown
Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers (centre right) joined the East Haven Together celebration in Carnoustie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers (centre right) joined the East Haven Together celebration in Carnoustie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Battering rain outside couldn’t dampen the sunshine and smiles inside East Haven’s celebration of the Angus village’s latest Britain in Bloom success.

Fresh from a trip to the prize ceremony in London, East Haven Together staged a Carnoustie Legion get-together as a thank you to everyone who contributed to the latest awards haul.

The village landed a prestigious Royal Horticultural Society Gold Medal and shared the coastal community category in the hotly-contested event.

It is the second time in five years East Haven has landed the double.

East Haven Britain in Bloom success.
Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers with RHS community champions Ian and Anne Bancroft and Jack Reid (back). Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

But there was further success after the tiny village scooped up almost 25% of the nation’s community champion awards.

Anne and Ian Bancroft, and Jack Reid were among just 13 people to receive the RHS honour.

East Haven carried Scotland’s hopes in the coastal category against tough competition from around the UK.

What the judges said

The village clearly made a major impression on RHS judges Mary Bagley and Geraldine King when they visited in August.

RHS Britain in Bloom judges in East Haven.
RHS Judges Mary Bagley and Geraldine King share a lauch during their August Britain in Bloom visit. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

They felt the entire community deserved praise for its transformation.

“Throughout the tour it was fabulous to see how there was a place for everyone’s contribution,” they added.

“Things were achieved through good dialogue, flexibility, tenaciousness and hard work.

“East Haven Together has changed what one visitor said was ‘the worst place I have ever set foot in’ to the vibrant and beautiful place with outstanding ecology and heritage it is today.”

Lord Lieutenant lauds community group

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers joined the Carnoustie event and hailed the latest achievements in a remarkable roll of honour.

“Wendy Murray is the driving force behind East Haven Together,” said Mrs Sawers.

“However, this is an opportunity to thank everyone at East Haven Together – the volunteers, supporters and those who help fund the tireless work.

“As Scotland’s coastal entry, East Haven was judged alongside Whitehaven in Cumbria, the Parish of St Brelade in Jersey, Lytham, Exmouth and Llandudno.

“It is absolutely fantastic they have brought back not only the gold award but also the title of joint winner of the coastal category.”

Wendy’s thanks to willing hands

And East Haven Together founder Wendy said the community champions were worthy winners of extra recognition.

“There were only 13 community champions named across the whole of the UK,” she said.

“For three to come from East Haven is amazing.

Wendy Murray of East Haven Together
Wendy Murray congratulates the East Haven Together team on their Britain in Bloom success. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Jack Reid has been volunteering with East Haven Together for five years and contributes to an extensive range of community activities all year round.

“It includes everything from gardening, looking after the public toilets and protecting wildlife to driving the all-terrain-vehicle and collecting marine litter.

East Haven Together stalwart Jack Reid.
Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers presents Jack Reid with his RHS community champion award. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Anne and Ian Bancroft have been leading on the community gardens and boat maintenance since 2014.

“They work tirelessly all year round.

“Ian repairs and paints the boats every year and maintains them in excellent condition.

“Anne and Ian have also been heavily involved in conserving and protecting the Small Blue butterfly.

“They have made a huge contribution to the community of East Haven and the wider coastal environment over many years.”

