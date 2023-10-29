East Haven’s reputation grows with latest Britain in Bloom success

Battering rain outside couldn’t dampen the sunshine and smiles inside East Haven’s celebration of the Angus village’s latest Britain in Bloom success.

Fresh from a trip to the prize ceremony in London, East Haven Together staged a Carnoustie Legion get-together as a thank you to everyone who contributed to the latest awards haul.

The village landed a prestigious Royal Horticultural Society Gold Medal and shared the coastal community category in the hotly-contested event.

It is the second time in five years East Haven has landed the double.

But there was further success after the tiny village scooped up almost 25% of the nation’s community champion awards.

Anne and Ian Bancroft, and Jack Reid were among just 13 people to receive the RHS honour.

East Haven carried Scotland’s hopes in the coastal category against tough competition from around the UK.

What the judges said

The village clearly made a major impression on RHS judges Mary Bagley and Geraldine King when they visited in August.

They felt the entire community deserved praise for its transformation.

“Throughout the tour it was fabulous to see how there was a place for everyone’s contribution,” they added.

“Things were achieved through good dialogue, flexibility, tenaciousness and hard work.

“East Haven Together has changed what one visitor said was ‘the worst place I have ever set foot in’ to the vibrant and beautiful place with outstanding ecology and heritage it is today.”

Lord Lieutenant lauds community group

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers joined the Carnoustie event and hailed the latest achievements in a remarkable roll of honour.

“Wendy Murray is the driving force behind East Haven Together,” said Mrs Sawers.

“However, this is an opportunity to thank everyone at East Haven Together – the volunteers, supporters and those who help fund the tireless work.

“As Scotland’s coastal entry, East Haven was judged alongside Whitehaven in Cumbria, the Parish of St Brelade in Jersey, Lytham, Exmouth and Llandudno.

“It is absolutely fantastic they have brought back not only the gold award but also the title of joint winner of the coastal category.”

Wendy’s thanks to willing hands

And East Haven Together founder Wendy said the community champions were worthy winners of extra recognition.

“There were only 13 community champions named across the whole of the UK,” she said.

“For three to come from East Haven is amazing.

“Jack Reid has been volunteering with East Haven Together for five years and contributes to an extensive range of community activities all year round.

“It includes everything from gardening, looking after the public toilets and protecting wildlife to driving the all-terrain-vehicle and collecting marine litter.

“Anne and Ian Bancroft have been leading on the community gardens and boat maintenance since 2014.

“They work tirelessly all year round.

“Ian repairs and paints the boats every year and maintains them in excellent condition.

“Anne and Ian have also been heavily involved in conserving and protecting the Small Blue butterfly.

“They have made a huge contribution to the community of East Haven and the wider coastal environment over many years.”