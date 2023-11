A man, 26, has been reported missing from Arbroath.

Police are appealing for information about Ronnie Laugharne who was last seen in Arbroath on Thursday at about 6pm.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8, of slim build with curly hair.

He was last seen wearing light grey joggers, a blue jacket and Nike Air Force trainers.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote MPR8998241123.